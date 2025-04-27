Home
AI Bridges Language Barriers: Bengaluru Student Uses ChatGPT To Negotiate Auto Fare | Watch

A Bengaluru student successfully used ChatGPT to negotiate an auto fare in Kannada, demonstrating AI's potential to break language barriers in everyday life.

AI Bridges Language Barriers: Bengaluru Student Uses ChatGPT To Negotiate Auto Fare | Watch


A Bengaluru student used OpenAI’s ChatGPT to negotiate an auto-rickshaw fare in Kannada. This creative use of AI technology has gone viral, sparking conversations online about how AI can bridge language barriers and simplify daily tasks.

AI-Powered Negotiation with a Local Auto Driver

The interaction, shared on social media by Sajan Mahto, started with him reaching out to ChatGPT for assistance in negotiating the fare. “Hi ChatGPT, you have to help me in negotiating with the auto driver in Bengaluru. The auto driver is saying that the fare is ₹200, and I am a student. Please negotiate it for ₹100,” Mahto asked.

ChatGPT then smoothly switched to Kannada, using its voice assistant feature to assist in the negotiation. The AI spoke directly to the auto driver: “Anna, this is the route that I travel every day and I am a student. Please come for ₹100.”

Successful Negotiation with AI’s Help

The result was a brief yet effective negotiation. Initially quoting ₹200, the auto driver lowered the fare to ₹120 after the back-and-forth. “I had said 200 and came down to 150. Since you requested, I reduced another ₹30 and settled at ₹120. It’s not possible for me to go lower,” the auto driver explained.

Mahto happily agreed to the new fare and hopped into the auto, thankful for the AI’s role in securing a better deal.

Social Media Reactions: Praising AI’s Real-World Utility

The video quickly gained traction online, with users praising the innovative use of AI. Many pointed out how this could help non-Kannada speakers in Bengaluru, a city where language barriers often pose challenges. One user wrote, “Real use of AI! I appreciate your behaviour.” Others chimed in with, “I’ll use this trick with shopkeepers and vendors too!” and “AI speaks Kannada so fluently!”

Breaking Language Barriers with AI

This event highlights how AI, like ChatGPT, can offer practical solutions in everyday situations. As Bengaluru continues to grow, such tools could play an essential role in breaking down the language divide and making communication easier for people from different linguistic backgrounds.

