A petition that started off as social media complaints has reached the courtroom in the capital city. It is reported that the Delhi court on Monday summoned the police to file a report on a plea seeking filing of FIR against right-wing influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj for posting hate content against Islam, Muslims and Muslim women. So far, there is no mention in the report that the accused has addressed the issue raised in the complaint.

Order From Patiala House

It must be noted that the case was heard in the Patiala House court, where the Judicial Magistrate First Class Kautuk Bhardwaj directed the Delhi Police to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) on the plea. Further, the next date of hearing has been fixed as 8 January 2027.

The Accused In The Case

Swatantra Bhardwaj made headlines for the first time when a video of him surfaced online where he could be seen speaking about assaulting the father of a student activist during the Cockroach Janta Party protests at Jantar Mantar. He has been arrested in that case and is out on bail now.

What The Complainant Alleges

The new criminal complaint has been filed by Mohd Shahid Gangohi. He alleges that Bhardwaj published derogatory, objectionable and communally provocative content against Islam, Muslims and Muslim women. According to the complaint, Bhardwaj has repeatedly posted and circulated such posts, videos and comments on various social media platforms.

The Question Of AI Images

One part of the complaint concerns artificial intelligence. Gangohi objects to the alleged creation and circulation of vulgar AI generated images that show Muslim women in burqas in an indecent and humiliating manner.

He argued before the court that such content hurts religious sentiments and undermines the dignity of Muslim women. He also contended that it has the potential to promote communal hatred, create hostility between communities and disturb public peace and communal harmony.

Who Appeared In Court

Advocates Feroz Khan Ghazi, Mohd Nawaz and Shahid appeared for the complainant.

What Happens Next

For now, the court has not ordered an FIR. It has only asked the police to tell it what action has been taken on the complaint. What the police report says, and whether it leads the magistrate to direct a case against Bhardwaj, will become clear only on 8 January 2027. The case also puts a wider question in front of the courts: how far the law can reach when artificial intelligence is used to create images that target a community.

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