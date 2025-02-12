AI-driven technologies are transforming military strategies by enabling real-time surveillance, cyber defence, and predictive analytics, making decision-making faster and more accurate in high-risk situations.

The Indian Army is undergoing a significant technological upgrade, incorporating advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to enhance its operational efficiency along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. AI-driven technologies are transforming military strategies by enabling real-time surveillance, cyber defence, and predictive analytics, making decision-making faster and more accurate in high-risk situations.

From AI-powered drones and automated battlefield monitoring to cybersecurity solutions, these technological advancements align with the Ministry of Defence’s broader modernization strategy. The initiative aims to improve interoperability across the armed forces, with 2025 designated as the “Year of Reforms.”

AI in Surveillance: Boosting Border Vigilance

The Indian Army has deployed AI-driven surveillance systems, including reconnaissance drones and advanced sensor technologies, to monitor and detect threats along the LoC and LAC. These systems process large amounts of surveillance data in real time, offering early warnings and improving response capabilities. During Exercise Swavlamban Shakti in 2024, the army showcased AI-powered warfare tools such as swarm drones and robotic mules, demonstrating their battlefield potential.

Project Sanjay, an AI-driven surveillance network, is currently being operationalized to enhance coordination between various units. Machine learning algorithms assist in detecting infiltration attempts, enemy movements, and strategic buildups through thermal imaging and anomaly detection tools.

Cyber Defence: AI as a Digital Shield

With growing cybersecurity threats, AI has become crucial in safeguarding India’s military networks. The Situational Awareness Module for the Army (SAMA) is integrated with key military platforms like the Artillery Combat Command & Control System (ACCCS). SAMA’s AI capabilities help detect cyber threats, counter deepfake propaganda, and analyze intercepted communications in real time.

“Cyber warfare is now a primary battleground,” a cybersecurity expert said. “AI allows us to detect and neutralize threats much faster and more effectively.” The army is also using AI-based algorithms to track and counter disinformation campaigns targeting social media platforms.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Integrating AI into military operations comes with its own set of challenges. AI systems are data-dependent, making them vulnerable to errors if datasets are inaccurate. To mitigate cyber risks, India is developing offline AI solutions to reduce vulnerabilities associated with internet-connected systems.

At Aero India 2025, private defense companies showcased AI applications in radar systems, autonomous weapons, and naval solutions. The Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) in Mhow has been designated the Army’s AI Center of Excellence, leading research on AI-powered threat detection and cyber resilience.

Roadmap for the Future

Looking ahead, the Indian Army has outlined a long-term strategy for AI integration, including the establishment of joint AI command centers across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Future plans involve the deployment of Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) for border patrols and predictive AI models to anticipate enemy tactics.

As warfare increasingly relies on information and automation, India is positioning itself at the forefront of technological innovation. AI will play a central role in ensuring that digital supremacy becomes as critical as conventional firepower in safeguarding national security.

