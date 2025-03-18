AIADMK’s No-Confidence Motion Against Tamil Nadu Speaker Fails In Assembly Vote

With this vote, the DMK-led government has once again demonstrated its legislative strength, while the AIADMK continues to grapple with internal challenges and opposition unity issues.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu survived a no-confidence motion moved by the opposition AIADMK on Monday, as the ruling DMK and its allies voted against the resolution. The motion was defeated in a voice vote, with 154 MLAs opposing it, while AIADMK’s 63 legislators supported the move. The BJP and its ally PMK abstained from both the discussion and the voting process.

AIADMK’s Allegations Against the Speaker

The AIADMK accused Speaker Appavu of being biased and acting like a DMK member inside the House. Opposition leader and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) cited instances where he claimed the Speaker had unfairly suppressed opposition voices, including denying them the opportunity to complete speeches and allegedly blacking out opposition MLAs in House proceedings when they wore black shirts in protest.

“Is this democracy?” EPS questioned. “The House is meant to discuss people’s issues, but the Speaker is obstructing discussions on government failures. On whose instructions is he acting?”

Interestingly, AIADMK leaders expelled by EPS including O Panneerselvam (OPS), R Vaithilingam, and Manoj Pandian also supported the resolution, signaling internal fractures within the opposition party.

DMK’s Defense and Chief Minister Stalin’s Response

Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin dismissed AIADMK’s claims, stating that the resolution was baseless and intended to divert attention from internal conflicts within the opposition.

“The Speaker has always been impartial,” Stalin asserted. “He has generously given opportunities to opposition members and has never acted under our government’s influence. Is this resolution being moved because the opposition has no real issues to raise against the government? Let people outside debate that.”

Voice Vote Leads to Defeat of Motion

Following a heated debate, Deputy Speaker K Pitchandi conducted a voice vote and declared the motion defeated. Speaker Appavu, after resuming his position, expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to impartiality.

“I am happier today than when I was first elected as Speaker,” he said. “I have always maintained fairness in my duties inside the House.”

With this vote, the DMK-led government has once again demonstrated its legislative strength, while the AIADMK continues to grapple with internal challenges and opposition unity issues.

The defeat of the no-confidence motion further cements the DMK’s dominance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, while raising questions about AIADMK’s strategy and internal cohesion. As the political landscape evolves, all eyes will be on how the opposition restructures itself ahead of future electoral battles.

