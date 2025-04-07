AICC Meeting In Gujarat To Focus On Empowering Party, Fulfill Several Promises Made In Udaipur Nav Chintan Shivir

As the Congress party prepares for its two-day national meeting beginning Tuesday, sources reveal that the leadership will focus on strengthening grassroots structures by empowering district committees and addressing key national issues under the BJP-led central government.

Even as the Congress gears up for its two-day meeting starting Tuesday, party sources have indicated that the leadership will deliberate on major national issues under the BJP-led central government. The agenda also includes strategies to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level, particularly by empowering district committee chiefs with more authority in selecting candidates for assembly and general elections.

According to party sources, the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, will begin on Tuesday morning. It will be chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by several CWC members.

Sources revealed that the party will focus on empowering district committees across the country, discussing four key points:

Verifying voter lists at the district level during elections, Conducting crowdfunding at the district level to support ideological and political campaigns, Granting district committees representation in the Central Election Committee (CEC), allowing them to participate in meetings alongside state in-charges and state unit chiefs, and Giving them a say in candidate selection.

The source further mentioned that there could be a discussion on dissolving all district committees—except in poll-bound states or those where new committees were recently formed.

Financial empowerment of district committees is also on the agenda. Additionally, some discussions are expected on Gujarat, where assembly elections are scheduled for 2027.

The party will also revisit the resolutions made during the 2021 Udaipur Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir. These include increasing representation for women, delegating more powers to district committees, and amending the party’s constitution to grant district committees influence within the CEC.

The AICC session, being held in Gujarat after 64 years, holds significance amid growing discontent among Muslim communities over the recent passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. The Congress had strongly opposed the bill in both Houses.

Notably, the last Congress session in Gujarat was held on January 6-7, 1961, in Bhavnagar under the leadership of Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy. The first session took place in Ahmedabad from December 23-26, 1902, under Surendra Nath Banerjee’s presidency.

This year’s session is themed “Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan, and Sangharsh.”

The Congress has been out of power in Gujarat since 1995.

In Ahmedabad, cutouts of Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi have been placed across the city, including at the airport, along with hoardings and party flags. Posters in a Ghibli-style featuring Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal were also seen near the Sabarmati Riverfront.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal earlier stated, “On April 8, the Extended Congress Working Committee will meet at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial. This year marks the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s presidency and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel—both iconic leaders from Gujarat.”

He added that the meeting will be attended by CWC members, permanent and special invitees, PCC presidents, CLP leaders, council leaders, CEC members, CPP office bearers, and former Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers. Around 169 participants are expected on the first day.

“On April 9, the AICC session will take place, with approximately 1,725 elected and co-opted AICC members, MPs, ministers, and other senior leaders attending,” he said.

It is worth noting that during a visit to Gujarat in March, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called for a structural overhaul of the Gujarat Congress. He alleged that a faction within the party was “conniving with the BJP from within.”

The Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled for the end of 2027.

