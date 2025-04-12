Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security

AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security

India and African nations kick off AIKEYME 2025, a major multilateral naval exercise aimed at boosting maritime security and cooperation, hosted in Tanzania from April 13-18.

AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security


In a significant move to enhance maritime cooperation and regional security, India and Tanzania are co-hosting the inaugural edition of the multilateral naval exercise Africa India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) from April 13 to 18, 2025. The word AIKEYME, meaning Unity in Sanskrit, aptly reflects the spirit of the event, bringing together navies from Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, and the co-host nations.

This initiative is closely aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR), aimed at promoting inclusive maritime development and security across the Indian Ocean region.

Indian Naval Ships INS Chennai (a guided-missile destroyer) and INS Kesari (a Landing Ship Tank – Large) arrived in Dar-es-Salaam on April 10 and 11, respectively. The opening ceremony of AIKEYME will be co-hosted aboard these ships, in collaboration with the Tanzanian Peoples’ Defence Force (TPDF). The Indian Navy and Tanzanian forces marked the arrival with a ceremonial guard of honour, where their bands jointly played the national anthems of both countries, symbolising unity and respect.

The harbour phase, from April 13–15, includes a formal inauguration ceremony and a deck reception, with India’s Minister of State for Defence, Shri Sanjay Seth, and Tanzania’s Defence Minister as chief guests.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key events during this phase include:

  • Table Top Exercises

  • Command Post Exercises on anti-piracy operations

  • Joint training on seamanship and Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills

  • Sports matches and yoga sessions to build camaraderie

  • Public interaction through ship visits

From April 16 to 18, the sea phase will focus on practical drills to improve interoperability, maritime surveillance, and coordinated operations between participating countries. The joint exercises aim to develop collaborative responses to shared regional maritime threats.

Additionally, INS Sunayna, which departed Karwar on April 5 as part of the Indian Ocean deployment under SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), will also join the exercise, showcasing India’s continuous maritime engagement in the region.

AIKEYME 2025 represents a major step toward building a united front against common maritime challenges like piracy, illegal fishing, and trafficking. It also highlights the strong, evolving defence ties between India and African nations.

This six-day engagement is not only a military exercise but also a diplomatic symbol of India-Africa unity, underscoring the Indian Navy’s commitment to ensuring peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region through partnerships and shared efforts.

ALSO READ: Obessed With Pakistan’s Army Uniform’: How Tahawwur Rana’s Past Is Unfolding During NIA Interrogation

Filed under

AIKEYME 2025 India Africa naval exercise INS Chennai INS Kesari

newsx

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview
President Donald Trump is

Kennedy Center Chief Confirms Trump To Attend ‘Les Misérables’ Opening, Claims US ‘Saved $6.2 Million...
newsx

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead
newsx

AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security
newsx

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali...
newsx

Karnataka Caste Census Faces Backlash Ahead Of April 17 Cabinet Review
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview

Kennedy Center Chief Confirms Trump To Attend ‘Les Misérables’ Opening, Claims US ‘Saved $6.2 Million In 8 Weeks’

Kennedy Center Chief Confirms Trump To Attend ‘Les Misérables’ Opening, Claims US ‘Saved $6.2 Million...

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali...

Karnataka Caste Census Faces Backlash Ahead Of April 17 Cabinet Review

Karnataka Caste Census Faces Backlash Ahead Of April 17 Cabinet Review

Entertainment

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock You!

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?