AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security

India and African nations kick off AIKEYME 2025, a major multilateral naval exercise aimed at boosting maritime security and cooperation, hosted in Tanzania from April 13-18.

In a significant move to enhance maritime cooperation and regional security, India and Tanzania are co-hosting the inaugural edition of the multilateral naval exercise Africa India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) from April 13 to 18, 2025. The word AIKEYME, meaning Unity in Sanskrit, aptly reflects the spirit of the event, bringing together navies from Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, and the co-host nations.

This initiative is closely aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR), aimed at promoting inclusive maritime development and security across the Indian Ocean region.

Indian Naval Ships INS Chennai (a guided-missile destroyer) and INS Kesari (a Landing Ship Tank – Large) arrived in Dar-es-Salaam on April 10 and 11, respectively. The opening ceremony of AIKEYME will be co-hosted aboard these ships, in collaboration with the Tanzanian Peoples’ Defence Force (TPDF). The Indian Navy and Tanzanian forces marked the arrival with a ceremonial guard of honour, where their bands jointly played the national anthems of both countries, symbolising unity and respect.

The harbour phase, from April 13–15, includes a formal inauguration ceremony and a deck reception, with India’s Minister of State for Defence, Shri Sanjay Seth, and Tanzania’s Defence Minister as chief guests.

Key events during this phase include:

Table Top Exercises

Command Post Exercises on anti-piracy operations

Joint training on seamanship and Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) drills

Sports matches and yoga sessions to build camaraderie

Public interaction through ship visits

From April 16 to 18, the sea phase will focus on practical drills to improve interoperability, maritime surveillance, and coordinated operations between participating countries. The joint exercises aim to develop collaborative responses to shared regional maritime threats.

Additionally, INS Sunayna, which departed Karwar on April 5 as part of the Indian Ocean deployment under SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), will also join the exercise, showcasing India’s continuous maritime engagement in the region.

AIKEYME 2025 represents a major step toward building a united front against common maritime challenges like piracy, illegal fishing, and trafficking. It also highlights the strong, evolving defence ties between India and African nations.

This six-day engagement is not only a military exercise but also a diplomatic symbol of India-Africa unity, underscoring the Indian Navy’s commitment to ensuring peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region through partnerships and shared efforts.

