AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Approaches Supreme Court Against SIR Exercise, Seeks Early Hearing

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has moved the Supreme Court challenging the manner in which the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is being conducted. He sought the consideration of his plea alongside similar matters scheduled for hearing on October 15.

The petition was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Appearing for Owaisi Advocate Nizam Pasha requested that the matter be listed along with other petitions concerning the SIR exercise scheduled to come up before the court on Thursday.

Owaisi’s lawyer submitted that his client’s plea raises issues relating to the manner in which the electoral roll revision process is being carried out. Citing other petitions already listed for hearing, Pasha urged the court to take up the matter alongside them to facilitate a joint consideration of the related issues.

During the hearing, CJI Surya Kant asked Pasha to clarify which pending matters were similar to Owaisi’s petition. To this, the lawyer said that the details of the comparable cases had been mentioned in the memorandum submitted to the court and reiterated his request for the plea to be heard on the same day as the other matters.

The development comes amid legal and political challenges to the revision of electoral rolls across the country.

Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commission of India (ECI) had been facing severe scrutiny after concerns over the discrepancies in SIR process. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders have also approached the Supreme Court alleging irregularities in SIR exercise and raising concerns over the deletion of voters’ names.