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Home > India News > Air Defence System, Drones, Guns and More: DAC Clears Acquisition Proposals of Over Rs 2.12 Lakh Crore

Air Defence System, Drones, Guns and More: DAC Clears Acquisition Proposals of Over Rs 2.12 Lakh Crore

The  High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) are likely to enhance operational capabilities, logistic support and mobility in challenging terrains. The Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System will provide matching mobility and firepower to mechanised formations. The GSRS will serve as a force multiplier providing real-time situational awareness of the forces.

For the Indian Army, the approval was given for the procurement of High Mobility Vehicles (HMV), Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System (Image: Representative)
For the Indian Army, the approval was given for the procurement of High Mobility Vehicles (HMV), Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System (Image: Representative)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 17:37 IST

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 26, granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), or in-principle approval, to various capital acquisition proposals for the armed forces at an estimated cost of Rs 2.12 lakh crore.
 
For the Indian Army, the approval was given for the procurement of High Mobility Vehicles (HMV), Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System, Gun Shot Response System (GSRS), Light Multi Role Helicopters (LMRH), Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), Platform Based Counter Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS), Unmanned Aerial System Brick Long Range, Surveillance UAV, Integrated Surveillance and Strike System and Long Range Kamikaze Drone System. 
 
The  High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) are likely to enhance operational capabilities, logistic support and mobility in challenging terrains. The Self-Propelled Tracked Gun System will provide matching mobility and firepower to mechanised formations. The GSRS will serve as a force multiplier providing real-time situational awareness of the forces. 
 
The LMRH will be used by both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force for Reconnaissance and Surveillance, Combat, Search and Rescue of troops, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief etc. The VSHORADS will engage new generation small size aerial threats, while C-UAS will enhance survivability of Tanks in the modern battlefield. The Surveillance and Drone Systems will enhance the surveillance and targeting capabilities of the Indian Army.
 
For Indian Navy, approval was given for the procurement of Active Offboard Decoy System (AODS) and other major Naval platforms. The AODS will enhance the credibility of anti-missiles defence, especially against modern anti-ship missiles of adversaries. The indigenously designed and constructed major Naval platforms will possess modern-day warfare capabilities and enhance the combat capability of the Navy.
 
For the Indian Air Force, approval was accorded for the procurement of Helicopters, Air Defence Systems, Weapons and Mobile X-Band Doppler Weather Radar System to enhance the air defence and war fighting capabilities. The procurement of Special Utility Helicopters will help the Indian Air Force to meet the important air transport requirements. The X-Band Doppler Weather Radar System will provide high-resolution, localised weather surveillance in forward areas.
 
Out of the total proposals accorded, around 82 per cent of the procurements will be made from the Indian Industry.
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Air Defence System, Drones, Guns and More: DAC Clears Acquisition Proposals of Over Rs 2.12 Lakh Crore
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Air Defence System, Drones, Guns and More: DAC Clears Acquisition Proposals of Over Rs 2.12 Lakh Crore
Air Defence System, Drones, Guns and More: DAC Clears Acquisition Proposals of Over Rs 2.12 Lakh Crore
Air Defence System, Drones, Guns and More: DAC Clears Acquisition Proposals of Over Rs 2.12 Lakh Crore
Air Defence System, Drones, Guns and More: DAC Clears Acquisition Proposals of Over Rs 2.12 Lakh Crore
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