Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Live Tv
Air India Announces Additional Flights To Srinagar, Offers Full Refunds On Cancellations In Wake Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

To assist affected passengers, Air India is offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds for cancellations on flights to and from Srinagar through April 30, 2025, for travelers with confirmed tickets.

Air India Announces Additional Flights To Srinagar, Offers Full Refunds On Cancellations In Wake Of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Air India Waives Off Cancellation


In response to the recent terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Air India has announced two additional flights from Srinagar scheduled for April 23. These extra services aim to support travelers during the current crisis in Jammu and Kashmir.

Air India will operate the following flights:

Srinagar to Delhi – Departure at 11:30 AM

Srinagar to Mumbai – Departure at 12:00 noon

The airline confirmed on X that bookings for both flights are now open. It also reassured passengers that all regular flights to and from Srinagar will run as scheduled.

Free Rescheduling and Full Refunds

To assist affected passengers, Air India is offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds for cancellations on flights to and from Srinagar through April 30, 2025, for travelers with confirmed tickets.

Passengers needing support can contact Air India’s customer care at 011 69329333 or 011 69329999.

Akasa Air Expresses Grief Over Pahalgam Tragedy

Akasa Air also issued a heartfelt statement, expressing deep sorrow over the Pahalgam attack. The airline extended condolences to the bereaved families and acknowledged the trauma faced by those affected.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Condemns Deadly Kashmir Terror Attack, Expresses Solidarity With India: Deeply Disturbing

Filed under

Air India Flights Air India Srinagar Pahalgam Terror Attack

