Air India Announces Special Discounts And Benefits For Students: Check The Eligibility

Air India has rolled out exclusive, discounted fares and added perks for students, making air travel more affordable and exciting. Whether you’re traveling domestically or internationally, the airline’s special student offers ensure a world-class flying experience that’s both accessible and rewarding.

New Student Fare Benefits

Air India’s new student fare benefits include:

Up to 10% Discount: Enjoy a 10% discount on base fares for all flights across Air India’s domestic and international network.

Extra Baggage Allowance: Get an additional 10kg baggage allowance to carry more on your travels.

Flexible Date Change: You can make a one-time free date change upon booking via Air India’s official channels, including the website and mobile app.

Students can book these special fares for Economy, Premium Economy, and Business class cabins.

How Air India Supports Students’ Educational Journeys

Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer of Air India, said, “These new student fare benefits make it easier for young travellers to explore the world, connect with different cultures, and broaden their horizons. We’re committed to supporting students throughout their educational journeys.”

Air India operates direct, non-stop flights between India and 42 international destinations, along with 49 cities across India. Whether you’re studying in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, or Australia, you can now travel with ease and greater flexibility.

Additional Savings for Students

Air India also offers significant savings opportunities:

No Convenience Fee: There’s no convenience fee for mobile app bookings, which saves students INR 399 on domestic flights and up to INR 999 on international flights.

Payment Savings: Enjoy additional discounts when paying via UPI, net banking, or credit/debit cards issued by Air India’s bank partners, potentially saving up to 25% on flights.

Maharaja Club Benefits for Students

Students can also join Air India’s revamped loyalty program, Maharaja Club, and start earning reward points on every trip. These points can be redeemed for complimentary tickets, upgrades, and more. Maharaja Club members earn up to 33% more reward points when booking directly on Air India’s website or mobile app.

Eligibility Criteria for Student Discounts

To avail of the special student fares, passengers must meet the following criteria: