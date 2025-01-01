Air India Becomes First Indian Airline To Offer In-Flight Wi-Fi On Domestic Flights

In-flight Wi-Fi service will allow travelers to connect with friends and family while in the air, browse the internet, check social media, or catch up on work.

Air India has become the first Indian carrier to provide in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity on domestic routes. The airline will offer Wi-Fi services on its Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-9 aircraft, besides selected Airbus A321neo. Thus, Air India takes a major step toward modernizing services for travelers.

This in-flight Wi-Fi service will allow travelers to connect with friends and family while in the air, browse the internet, check social media, or catch up on work. Once passengers reach 10,000 feet in altitude, they will be able to connect multiple devices to the service, which is compatible with Wi-Fi-enabled devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones running iOS or Android. However, this might depend on services like government regulations and the satellite connectivity and bandwidth usage route.

After testing free Wi-Fi on international flights, Air India is now offering it on domestic flights. All of its passengers are eligible for the free service, which follows Air India’s launch of the feature on select international routes from New York, London, Paris, and Singapore.

Wi-Fi is currently free as part of an introductory offer, but in the upcoming months, it will be gradually extended to other Air India aircraft.

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Air India, said connectivity was the need of the hour in modern travel. “Connectivity is now an integral part of modern travel.”. It’s about the convenience and comfort of real-time sharing for some, and greater productivity and efficiency for others. Whatever be one’s purpose, we are confident that our guests will appreciate having the option of connecting to the web and enjoy the new Air India experience on board these aircraft,” Dogra said.

On an Air India flight, passengers can follow a straightforward procedure to access Wi-Fi. They must first choose the “Air India Wi-Fi” network and turn on Wi-Fi on their device. Following their redirection to the Air India portal, travelers must input their Passenger Name Record, or PNR and last name to access the complimentary internet service.

