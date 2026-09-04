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Home > India News > Cabin Crew Member Involved In Air India Express Bomb Threat? 60–70% Handwriting Match Sparks Probe

Cabin Crew Member Involved In Air India Express Bomb Threat? 60–70% Handwriting Match Sparks Probe

A bomb threat note found on a Dammam-Delhi Air India Express flight led to an Ahmedabad diversion, with a crew member and passenger questioned.

Air India Express Flight Diverted After Bomb Note Found In Lavatory (Image: ANI, file photo)
Air India Express Flight Diverted After Bomb Note Found In Lavatory (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 14:36 IST

A crew member and a passenger are being questioned after a bomb threat note was found aboard an Air India Express flight from Dammam to Delhi, prompting the aircraft to divert to Ahmedabad. The note, found inside the aircraft’s lavatory, carried the word “bomb”. A preliminary handwriting examination has reportedly found 60–70% similarity between the writing and that of one of the eight crew members. Seven crew members have been allowed to leave Ahmedabad, while the crew member whose handwriting is under scrutiny has been detained for questioning.

The investigation is now focusing on the movements of the crew member and a passenger who allegedly visited the lavatory several times during the flight. Air India Express filed a complaint with Ahmedabad Airport Police, while the Crime Branch has also taken up the case.

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Bomb threat probe: why a crew member and passenger are under scanner

The bomb threat led to an emergency landing at Ahmedabad Airport on Monday. After the aircraft landed, all 32 passengers were safely deboarded at Terminal 2, according to Ahmedabad Police. Security agencies then carried out a detailed inspection of the aircraft as a precaution.

Investigators are trying to establish who placed the note inside the washroom. The handwriting findings are being examined along with the movements of the detained crew member and the passenger. The electronic devices of the crew member have also been seized and sent for forensic examination.

Bomb threat case: what Air India Express said about the incident

Air India Express confirmed that the incident took place on its Dammam-Delhi service on August 31, 2026, and said it had approached law enforcement agencies.

“We are aware that the law enforcement agencies are investigating a security-related incident involving our flight operating from Dammam to Delhi on 31 August 2026, pursuant to a complaint filed by us,” the airline said.

“The airline is fully cooperating with the relevant agencies in the investigation. We unequivocally condemn any conduct that compromises or has the potential to compromise the safety and security of our guests, crew and operations. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” it added.

Bomb threat investigation: what police are trying to establish

The bomb threat investigation has so far not established who placed the message inside the lavatory. The 60–70% handwriting similarity is described as preliminary, and the crew member remains under questioning as investigators examine the evidence.

Police are also looking at the passenger’s repeated visits to the lavatory during the flight. Both lines of inquiry are being pursued as agencies work to determine who wrote and placed the note.

The aircraft was diverted to Ahmedabad after the message was discovered, and the subsequent security checks found all passengers safe. The investigation by Ahmedabad Police and the Crime Branch is continuing.

Also Read: Bomb Blast At Congress Leader K Meghachandra Singh’s Residence In Manipur, Who Threw The Explosive?    

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Cabin Crew Member Involved In Air India Express Bomb Threat? 60–70% Handwriting Match Sparks Probe
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Cabin Crew Member Involved In Air India Express Bomb Threat? 60–70% Handwriting Match Sparks Probe

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Cabin Crew Member Involved In Air India Express Bomb Threat? 60–70% Handwriting Match Sparks Probe

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Cabin Crew Member Involved In Air India Express Bomb Threat? 60–70% Handwriting Match Sparks Probe
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