Air India Cancels Flights To Eight Cities For Today

Air India cancels flights to Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, Rajkot, and more cities for May 13 due to ongoing tensions. Airlines plan phased resumption as 32 airports reopen.

Air India on Tuesday announced the cancellation of its two-way flight services to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot due to ongoing security concerns in the region. The move comes a day after IndiGo suspended operations to similar destinations, including Srinagar and Leh.

In an official update on X (formerly Twitter), Air India stated, “In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May.”

The airline added that it is closely monitoring the situation and will keep passengers informed of any further updates.

Earlier, Air India had expressed its intent to resume operations at these airports following a notification from aviation authorities. “Air India is working towards progressively commencing flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot,” the airline posted in a separate advisory on X.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The update followed an announcement from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) regarding the reopening of 32 airports across northern and western India. These airports had been temporarily shut due to the escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan. Although the closure was earlier extended till May 15, the AAI has now cleared the way for civil flight operations to resume.

“Please stay tuned for further updates. We appreciate your understanding as our teams work on restoring normal operations,” Air India said.

Meanwhile, Indian Army sources confirmed the engagement of a small number of Pakistani drones in the Samba sector on Monday night. The encounter occurred amid a blackout in the area, during which red streaks were visible, and explosions were heard as India’s air defence systems responded.

The Army clarified that the number of drones entering Indian airspace was limited and the situation remains under control. “There is nothing to be alarmed about,” sources said.

ALSO READ:Passenger Alert: IndiGo Cancels May 13 Flights to Six Indian Cities Due to Safety Concerns