Air India Crash: ‘No Abnormality Found’, What Govt Said on Boeing 787 Crash

The Centre has informed Parliament that no defect was found in the fuel control switch locking mechanism of an Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft that was grounded earlier this year. The aircraft was taken out of service in February after a pilot reported a possible issue during a London-Bengaluru flight.

The development comes as fuel control switches on Boeing 787-8 aircraft remain under close scrutiny following last year’s deadly Ahmedabad plane crash that killed 260 people.

No Abnormality Found During Boeing Inspection

The government said a detailed inspection of the aircraft’s fuel control switch was carried out at Boeing’s Seattle facility. The examination took place in the presence of an officer from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The inspection was part of an ongoing review of the aircraft’s complete thrust control module.

“Detailed examination of fuel control switch, including structural integrity of fuel control switch detents, was carried out and no abnormality was observed,” the government said.

What Happened During the London-Bengaluru Flight?

The Air India flight AI 132 took off from London on February 1 and landed safely in Bengaluru. After landing, the pilot reported a suspected issue with the left engine fuel control switch. According to the complaint, the switch failed to lock into the ‘run’ position on two attempts. It also slipped towards the ‘cutoff’ position when pressed slightly.

However, the problem did not appear on the third attempt. The crew completed the flight safely without any further issue. A fuel control switch regulates the supply of fuel to an aircraft’s engines. If it moves to the ‘cutoff’ position, the engine shuts down.

Ahmedabad Air India Crash Put Fuel Switches in Spotlight

The February incident drew fresh attention because the same type of switch is central to the investigation into the Air India AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad.

On June 12, the Boeing 787-8 operating the Ahmedabad-London flight crashed just seconds after take-off. The aircraft lost power and hit a medical college hostel near the airport, killing 260 people.

The preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said both fuel control switches moved from the “run” position to the “cutoff” position almost at the same time after lift-off. This stopped fuel supply to both engines.

However, investigators have not yet confirmed why the switches moved. The report also recorded one pilot asking the other why he had “cut off” the fuel supply. The other pilot replied that he had not.

Air India Fleet Checks Found No Issues

Following the Ahmedabad tragedy, Air India inspected the locking mechanism of fuel control switches across its Boeing 787 fleet. The airline said the checks did not find any problems with the switches.

Final Ahmedabad Crash Report Expected Before October-End

The final report into the Ahmedabad crash is expected before the end of October. In Parliament, the government also responded to criticism over the time being taken to complete the investigation.

“The timeline for a major accident investigation cannot be predicted, as it depends on several factors and is an evolving process involving multiple variables,” the government said.

The government said such investigations involve technical analysis and multiple stages of examination. It added that the final report will be released only after all evidence has been thoroughly studied.