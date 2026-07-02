Air India Cuts Fuel Surcharge On Long-Haul Flights To US, UK, Europe And Australia

Air India has reduced the fuel surcharge on its long-haul flights to North America, the UK, Europe and Australia from this month, following a decline in crude oil prices after the recent US-Iran ceasefire. The move lowers the extra fuel charge on several international routes and comes as the airline continues to deal with higher operating costs caused by the prolonged closure of Pakistan’s airspace. Alongside the surcharge revision, Air India Express has also restored connectivity across its entire West Asia network.

Reports say that the airline’s highest fuel surcharge on flights to North America and Australia has been cut from $280 to $200, according to leading travel agents. On flights to the UK and Europe, the surcharge has been reduced from $205 to $125, offering some relief to passengers booking international travel.

Air India Reduces Fuel Charges but Pakistan Airspace Closure Continues to Hurt Operations

As per reports, a leading travel agent said the revised surcharge has already taken effect. “The change in fuel surcharge for AI ultra long and long hauls has been visible starting July 1,” the agent said. Air India has been approached for comments on the development, which are still awaited.

Air India, the only Indian carrier operating flights to both North America and Australia, has been among the worst affected by the closure of Pakistan’s airspace for more than 14 months. Although the US-Iran ceasefire, softer jet fuel prices and the rupee’s relative stability have eased some pressure, the airline could have restored more long-haul services had the airspace restrictions not remained in place.

Air India Faces Financial Pressure as Tata Group Slows Expansion Plans

As per reports, these longer diversions have also added to the rising financial losses. Even though Air India suffered huge losses in the previous financial year for several reasons, the long routes caused by the shutting off of Pakistan airspace have been very important.

The losses have prompted parent company Tata Group to slow the airline’s expansion plans for now. Air India is also expected to appoint a new Chief Executive Officer soon, with outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson set to leave shortly.

Air India Express Restores Full West Asia Network

Separately, Air India Express announced on Thursday that it has restored connectivity across all destinations in its West Asia network with the resumption of services to Salalah in Oman and Kuwait, as per reports.

Flights on the Kozhikode–Salalah route resumed from July 2, services between Kozhikode and Kuwait restart from July 3, while Bengaluru–Kuwait flights begin from July 4. The airline said frequencies on these routes will be increased in phases over the coming days.

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