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Home > India News > Air India Express Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad After ‘BOMB’ Note Found Mid-Air: What Happened?

Air India Express Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad After ‘BOMB’ Note Found Mid-Air: What Happened?

An Air India Express flight from Dammam to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bomb threat was found inside the aircraft. Security teams searched the plane but found no explosives.

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Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 21:19 IST

An Air India Express flight which was flying from Dammam to New Delhi made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport. This comes after a bomb threat was reported onboard, as per officials. When the news erupted, the flight was diverted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport as a precaution. This comes after a cabin crew member found a tissue paper inside the aircraft’s lavatory with the word “BOMB” written on it.

The crew immediately rushed to the pilot and informed him about it. The pilot then contacted Air Traffic Control and sought permission for an emergency landing in Ahmedabad.

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32 Passengers Safely Evacuated

After landing, the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay away from the main terminal. Emergency teams and security personnel were kept on standby. Bomb disposal teams and security agencies then surrounded the aircraft. All 32 passengers were safely evacuated and taken to Terminal 2. No injuries were reported.

Security teams carried out a detailed search of the aircraft. The cabin, seats and cargo hold were checked as part of the security procedure.

No Explosives Found During Aircraft Search

The search did not find any explosive material or suspicious object. The aircraft was later cleared by airport authorities after the security checks.

Authorities have now started an investigation into the incident. They are trying to identify the person who placed the note inside the lavatory. Officials are also looking into the motive behind the bomb threat.

Air India Express Issues Statement

An Air India Express spokesperson said the flight was diverted to Ahmedabad after the airline received a specific bomb threat.

“The government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was alerted immediately, and all security procedures promptly initiated. The flight landed and all guests have been disembarked safely,” the spokesperson said.

The airline added that the aircraft would be released for operations only after the required security checks were completed. The incident comes amid heightened security concerns surrounding bomb threats to flights and airports. Authorities are continuing their probe into the suspected hoax threat.

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Air India Express Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad After ‘BOMB’ Note Found Mid-Air: What Happened?
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Air India Express Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad After ‘BOMB’ Note Found Mid-Air: What Happened?
Air India Express Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad After ‘BOMB’ Note Found Mid-Air: What Happened?
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