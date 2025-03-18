Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Air India Express Launches 40 Weekly Direct Flights From Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport To These Cities

Air India Express Launches 40 Weekly Direct Flights From Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport To These Cities

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi has been the primary hub for air travel in the region. However, this expansion offers a significant alternative for residents of Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, Indirapuram, East Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh.

Air India Express Launches 40 Weekly Direct Flights From Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport To These Cities


Travelers in the National Capital Region (NCR) now have a new, convenient option for domestic flights. Air India Express has launched 40 weekly flights from Hindon Airport (HDO) in Ghaziabad, providing direct connectivity to five major cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Jammu, and Kolkata.

A Game-Changer for NCR Travelers

For years, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi has been the primary hub for air travel in the region. However, this expansion offers a significant alternative for residents of Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, Indirapuram, East Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh, reducing travel time and avoiding the heavy congestion at IGI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the new services, marking a milestone in the expansion of aviation infrastructure in India. Air India Express has now become the first airline to operate from both IGI and Hindon airports, reflecting a growing trend of multi-airport cities, similar to London, New York, and Tokyo.

Flight Schedule from Hindon Airport

Passengers can now book flights from Hindon to these key cities with the following schedule:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Bengaluru

  • Daily flights (except Saturdays)
  • Bengaluru to Hindon: Departure 4:45 AM, Arrival 8:40 AM
  • Hindon to Bengaluru: Departure 7:40 AM, Arrival 11:40 AM
  • Flights started March 10, 2025

Chennai

  • Daily flights (except Saturdays) from March 22, 2025
  • Hindon to Chennai: Departure 3:10 PM, Arrival 6:05 PM
  • Chennai to Hindon: Departure 5:55 PM, Arrival 8:55 PM

Goa

  • Daily flights
  • Hindon to Goa: Departure 10:40 AM, Arrival 1:15 PM
  • Goa to Hindon: Departure 2:00 PM, Arrival 4:35 PM (Except Saturdays)

Jammu

  • Daily flights (except Saturdays) from March 22, 2025
  • Hindon to Jammu: Departure 9:45 AM, Arrival 11:20 AM
  • Jammu to Hindon: Departure 1:00 PM, Arrival 2:30 PM

Kolkata

  • Hindon to Kolkata: Departure 5:15 PM, Arrival 7:40 PM (Daily except Saturday)
  • Kolkata to Hindon: Departure 7:10 AM, Arrival 9:30 AM (Daily)

The new flights from Hindon Airport will significantly benefit residents of Akshardham, Anand Vihar, Karol Bagh, Vaishali, Chandni Chowk, Indirapuram, and ITO, offering a closer, less crowded alternative to IGI.

Air India Express, a Tata enterprise, continues to expand its footprint in Indian aviation. With a fleet of 99 aircraft and over 400 daily flights, the airline is steadily growing its network across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

ALSO READ: Nagpur Violence: Mayawati Demands Action From Maharashtra Govt Against ‘Unruly Elements’

Filed under

Air India Express ghaziabad Hindon Airport

newsx

‘America First Is Not America Alone’: Tulsi Gabbard Emphasizes US-India Partnership At Raisina Dialogue
newsx

Watch | New Footage Emerges In Missing Indian-American Student Sudiksha Konanki’s Case
newsx

Caught On Cam: Father Chokes Teen In An Attempt Of ‘Honour Killing’ Over Denying Arranged...
Tamil Nadu Assembly Speak

AIADMK’s No-Confidence Motion Against Tamil Nadu Speaker Fails In Assembly Vote
newsx

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5...
newsx

Air India Express Launches 40 Weekly Direct Flights From Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport To These Cities
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘America First Is Not America Alone’: Tulsi Gabbard Emphasizes US-India Partnership At Raisina Dialogue

‘America First Is Not America Alone’: Tulsi Gabbard Emphasizes US-India Partnership At Raisina Dialogue

Watch | New Footage Emerges In Missing Indian-American Student Sudiksha Konanki’s Case

Watch | New Footage Emerges In Missing Indian-American Student Sudiksha Konanki’s Case

Caught On Cam: Father Chokes Teen In An Attempt Of ‘Honour Killing’ Over Denying Arranged Marriage

Caught On Cam: Father Chokes Teen In An Attempt Of ‘Honour Killing’ Over Denying Arranged...

AIADMK’s No-Confidence Motion Against Tamil Nadu Speaker Fails In Assembly Vote

AIADMK’s No-Confidence Motion Against Tamil Nadu Speaker Fails In Assembly Vote

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5 Wickets

NZ vs PAK, 2nd T20: Seifert, Allen Star As New Zealand Beat Pakistan By 5...

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips