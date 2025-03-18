Air India Express Launches 40 Weekly Direct Flights From Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airport To These Cities

Travelers in the National Capital Region (NCR) now have a new, convenient option for domestic flights. Air India Express has launched 40 weekly flights from Hindon Airport (HDO) in Ghaziabad, providing direct connectivity to five major cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Jammu, and Kolkata.
A Game-Changer for NCR Travelers
For years, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi has been the primary hub for air travel in the region. However, this expansion offers a significant alternative for residents of Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut, Indirapuram, East Delhi, and Western Uttar Pradesh, reducing travel time and avoiding the heavy congestion at IGI.
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu inaugurated the new services, marking a milestone in the expansion of aviation infrastructure in India. Air India Express has now become the first airline to operate from both IGI and Hindon airports, reflecting a growing trend of multi-airport cities, similar to London, New York, and Tokyo.
Flight Schedule from Hindon Airport
Passengers can now book flights from Hindon to these key cities with the following schedule:
Bengaluru
- Daily flights (except Saturdays)
- Bengaluru to Hindon: Departure 4:45 AM, Arrival 8:40 AM
- Hindon to Bengaluru: Departure 7:40 AM, Arrival 11:40 AM
- Flights started March 10, 2025
Chennai
- Daily flights (except Saturdays) from March 22, 2025
- Hindon to Chennai: Departure 3:10 PM, Arrival 6:05 PM
- Chennai to Hindon: Departure 5:55 PM, Arrival 8:55 PM
Goa
- Daily flights
- Hindon to Goa: Departure 10:40 AM, Arrival 1:15 PM
- Goa to Hindon: Departure 2:00 PM, Arrival 4:35 PM (Except Saturdays)
Jammu
- Daily flights (except Saturdays) from March 22, 2025
- Hindon to Jammu: Departure 9:45 AM, Arrival 11:20 AM
- Jammu to Hindon: Departure 1:00 PM, Arrival 2:30 PM
Kolkata
- Hindon to Kolkata: Departure 5:15 PM, Arrival 7:40 PM (Daily except Saturday)
- Kolkata to Hindon: Departure 7:10 AM, Arrival 9:30 AM (Daily)
The new flights from Hindon Airport will significantly benefit residents of Akshardham, Anand Vihar, Karol Bagh, Vaishali, Chandni Chowk, Indirapuram, and ITO, offering a closer, less crowded alternative to IGI.
Air India Express, a Tata enterprise, continues to expand its footprint in Indian aviation. With a fleet of 99 aircraft and over 400 daily flights, the airline is steadily growing its network across India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.
ALSO READ: Nagpur Violence: Mayawati Demands Action From Maharashtra Govt Against ‘Unruly Elements’