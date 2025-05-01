Air India Faces $600 Million In Losses Due To Pakistan Airspace Ban, Requests Financial Relief Through Subsidies: Report

In the letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India has requested financial relief through subsidies for affected international flights.

Air India may pay up to $600 million in extra costs after Pakistan shuts its airspace to Indian airlines

Air India may incur additional expenses of up to $600 million annually following Pakistan’s decision to block Indian airlines from its airspace, according to a letter accessed by a leading news wire.

The move is a diplomatic response to India’s actions after the Pahalgam terror attack, allegedly supported by Pakistan’s intelligence apparatus.

Extended Flight Routes Increase Fuel Costs and Passenger Delays

The letter from Air India outlines that re-routing flights around Pakistan will lead to longer travel durations, significantly increasing fuel consumption and operational costs. These longer flight times are also expected to cause delays and inconvenience for international travelers.

Air India projects an annual loss of over $591 million if the ban continues, with the restriction currently scheduled to last until May 23.

Request for Government Subsidies Amid Soaring Operational Costs

In the letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Air India has requested financial relief through subsidies for affected international flights. The airline stated, “A verifiable and fair subsidy scheme should be considered, and lifted once normal operations resume.”

The letter emphasized that Air India is the most impacted by the airspace closure due to its extensive international network, particularly to Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Additional fuel use and the need for extra crew further increase the financial burden.

Impact Felt Across Airlines, But Air India Hit Hardest

Although IndiGo also reported affected routes—such as a New Delhi-Baku flight that took 38 minutes longer than usual—Air India is expected to bear the brunt, as it operates a higher number of long-haul flights that typically pass through Pakistani airspace.

Flights from Delhi to Middle Eastern destinations are now flying at least one hour longer, significantly adding to operating expenses.

In April alone, around 1,200 flights departed from New Delhi via Air India, Air India Express, and IndiGo to Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

The Indian government, while pursuing a strong military response to the Pahalgam attack, is also considering economic support for impacted airlines. Options being explored include:

Allowing extra pilots on ultra-long-haul flights

Tax relief for airlines to offset costs

Engaging with China for overflight permissions, despite its alliance with Pakistan

These discussions follow high-level meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, where a possible military strike on The Resistance Front, a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, was reportedly approved.

