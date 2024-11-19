Home
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Air India Flight From Paris Diverted To Jaipur, Fliers Sent To Delhi On Bus

An Air India flight from Paris to New Delhi was diverted to Jaipur due to low visibility in Delhi. Passengers were left stranded for hours when pilots refused to continue after completing their duty hours. Ultimately, the airline opted to send passengers to Delhi by bus, sparking outrage.

Air India Flight From Paris Diverted To Jaipur, Fliers Sent To Delhi On Bus

Air India Flight AI-2022, traveling from Paris to New Delhi, was diverted to Jaipur on Monday morning due to heavy smog in Delhi that made low-visibility landings unsafe. However, the situation escalated when pilots, having completed their duty hours, refused to continue the journey, leaving passengers stranded for hours.

Flight Diverted: Smog Forces Emergency Landing in Jaipur

AI-2022, which had taken off from Paris at 10:00 PM on Sunday, was originally scheduled to land in Delhi at 10:35 AM on Monday. Due to poor visibility in Delhi caused by smog, the flight was diverted to Jaipur as the pilots were not trained for low-visibility landings.

Pilots Refuse to Fly After Duty Hours

Upon arrival in Jaipur, the passengers had hoped for a quick resumption of their journey to Delhi. However, the pilots refused to continue flying, citing completion of their duty hours. According to regulations set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), flight crews are required to adhere to Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules to prevent fatigue-related safety issues.

Stranded Passengers Demand Action

Frustration mounted among the passengers, who were already delayed by several hours. Many took to social media to express their anger, calling out the “pathetic management” of the airline. One passenger, Vishal P., shared his distress on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the ordeal of traveling with a two-month-old child while stranded at Jaipur airport.

Another passenger, Giridhara Upadhyaya, criticized the airline for failing to assist stranded passengers, especially a mother with a young child.

Air India Opts for Bus Over Alternative Flight

In response to the growing protests, Air India opted to send the passengers to Delhi by bus, a decision made because arranging an alternative flight would have taken longer. Sources said the airline determined that sending passengers by road was the quickest option, even though it caused significant discomfort and dissatisfaction among the travelers.

 A Chaotic End to a Long Journey

The diversion and subsequent delay caused by Air India’s failure to arrange an alternative flight led to frustration and chaos for several passengers. While the situation was eventually resolved by sending passengers to Delhi by bus, the incident highlights the challenges airlines face in managing such emergencies and the growing demand for better customer service in such situations.

Filed under

Air India duty hours Flight Diverted jaipur passenger frustration Smog
