Phuket-Delhi Air India Flight Turbulence: Pilot Failed Dope Test, Sources Revealed- Here’s What Happened

The pilot of an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that suddenly lost around 300 feet in altitude during turbulence has reportedly tested positive for psychoactive substances in a post-flight dope test, The Times of India reported, citing multiple sources.

The reported test was conducted after the aircraft landed in Delhi. However, Air India has not confirmed the result.

The airline said it has not received the results of the screening. It, therefore, declined to comment on the reported findings.

“We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings,” an Air India spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The reported test result comes as aviation authorities investigate the turbulence incident.

What Happened On Air India Phuket-Delhi Flight?

Air India flight AI2379, an Airbus A320, was flying from Phuket to Delhi on August 4 when it encountered severe turbulence. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members.

According to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, the turbulence lasted around four to five minutes. During the incident, the aircraft suddenly lost nearly 300 feet in altitude.

A senior DGCA official had earlier said one cabin crew member suffered serious injuries. Another crew member and several passengers also suffered injuries. Some crew members reportedly suffered spinal and neck injuries. Doctors later advised them to rest.

Naidu praised the crew for continuing to assist passengers despite their injuries.

“The plane had to travel for one more hour and even through that hour, the crew members provided all the assistance required. It was very brave. I want to thank them for the bravery they have shown,” the minister said, according to PTI.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident.

✈️Air India Flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe turbulence on Tuesday after the aircraft experienced a sudden 300-foot loss of altitude during cruise. ⚠️ The Airbus A320neo was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members when the unexpected altitude… pic.twitter.com/ovGWiHMoxT — FL360aero (@fl360aero) August 4, 2026

17 Passengers And Crew Members Hospitalised

At least 17 people were taken to hospital following the turbulence. The group included 13 passengers and four cabin crew members. Air India said all 13 passengers admitted to hospital had been discharged by 3.30 pm on August 5.

The airline also said its teams were present at the hospitals and remained in contact with the affected passengers. The civil aviation minister had earlier said some injured crew members suffered injuries around the tailbone and neck. They were advised to rest by doctors.

Passenger Approaches DGCA Over Injuries

Separately, a passenger on the Phuket-Delhi flight approached the DGCA through the AirSewa portal. The passenger alleged that two elderly members of his family were injured when the aircraft suddenly dropped altitude.

According to the complaint, the passenger was travelling with six family members when the incident occurred at around 9.30 am IST. He alleged that some passengers were thrown against the cabin ceiling.

The complaint said his 62-year-old mother-in-law, Renu Raniwala, suffered a rib injury and a suspected spinal injury. His 64-year-old father-in-law, Mukul Raniwala, allegedly suffered bruises. The passenger also questioned why the aircraft was not diverted to a nearby airport after the injuries occurred.

He further alleged that adequate medical assistance was not immediately available after landing in Delhi. The complaint claimed there was no wheelchair, ambulance or water available until the family sought help.

The passenger also alleged that the pilot warned passengers against recording or sharing videos of the incident. He has asked the DGCA to examine the turbulence, the decision not to divert the flight, the conduct of the crew and the airport response.

Air India Says Complaint Is Being Reviewed

Air India said it was aware of the passenger’s concerns and that the aircraft landed safely in New Delhi. The airline said affected passengers and crew members received medical assistance and support.

“Passenger safety and well-being remain Air India’s highest priority,” the airline said. The airline added that it was reviewing the passenger’s experience internally and had sought time to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Meanwhile, visuals from the airport showed several passengers being moved in wheelchairs. Some were seen with head bandages during medical evaluation. Ambulances were also seen outside the terminal after the aircraft landed.

DGCA Probe Underway

The reported dope-test result has added another dimension to the investigation into the Air India turbulence incident. However, Air India has stressed that it has not received the reported test results. The airline also said crew members undergo regular drug testing as part of aviation safety regulations.

“Air India undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident. We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required,” the airline said.

The DGCA investigation is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the sudden altitude loss, the injuries suffered onboard and the actions taken before and after the aircraft landed in Delhi.