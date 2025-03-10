Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Air India Flight Returns To Chicago Mid-Air After 9 Out Of 10 Lavatories Were Clogged

Air India Flight Returns To Chicago Mid-Air After 9 Out Of 10 Lavatories Were Clogged

In a statement, the Air India spokesperson reassured passengers that efforts were being made to fly them to their destination as soon as possible, and that compensation options were available for those wishing to reschedule or cancel their travel plans.

Air India Flight Returns To Chicago Mid-Air After 9 Out Of 10 Lavatories Were Clogged

Alternative Arrangements for Passengers Flying to Delhi


An Air India flight bound for Delhi from Chicago was forced to return to the US city after being airborne for over 10 hours, with a serious issue involving its lavatories. The Boeing 777-337 ER aircraft, operating Flight AI126, was over halfway through its journey when it turned around and headed back to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) on March 6.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lavatory Issue Forces Return Mid-Flight

While Air India initially cited a “technical issue” for the mid-flight return, a source familiar with the situation revealed that the issue stemmed from the aircraft’s lavatories. Of the 10 lavatories onboard—two reserved for first-class passengers—only one was functional, making it impossible for passengers to access the facilities during the long-haul flight.

Details of the Flight and Aircraft

The Boeing 777-337 ER, which operates with over 340 seats, including first class, business, and economy, is equipped with 10 lavatories. With the majority of these being unusable, the airline deemed it necessary to return to Chicago after more than 10 hours in the air. The situation led to significant inconvenience for passengers, especially on such a lengthy flight.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Air India’s Response

Upon landing in Chicago, the airline’s spokesperson confirmed that all passengers and crew disembarked safely. To minimize inconvenience, Air India provided accommodation for the passengers and made alternative arrangements for them to continue their journey to Delhi. Additionally, the airline offered full refunds or complimentary rescheduling for those affected by the flight’s return.

Passenger Compensation and Next Steps

In a statement, the Air India spokesperson reassured passengers that efforts were being made to fly them to their destination as soon as possible, and that compensation options were available for those wishing to reschedule or cancel their travel plans.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Budget 2025 : FM Ajit Pawar To Table State’s Budget Today

 

Filed under

Air India chicago

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

Violent Showdown Between Mariah May And Toni Storm In Brutal Falls Count Anywhere Match At AEW Revolution 2025

Violent Showdown Between Mariah May And Toni Storm In Brutal Falls Count Anywhere Match At...

Maharashtra Budget 2025 : FM Ajit Pawar To Table State’s Budget Today

Maharashtra Budget 2025 : FM Ajit Pawar To Table State’s Budget Today

Indian-Origin Student Sudiksha Konanki Goes Missing In Dominican Republic, Search Underway

Indian-Origin Student Sudiksha Konanki Goes Missing In Dominican Republic, Search Underway

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ends Retirement Speculations, Says ‘Abhi hum retire nahi ho rahe’

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Ends Retirement Speculations, Says ‘Abhi hum retire nahi ho rahe’

Entertainment

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

Druski And Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Ashley Parham’s Amended Lawsuit Against Diddy: What To Know

Druski And Odell Beckham Jr. Named In Ashley Parham’s Amended Lawsuit Against Diddy: What To

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore, India Won

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Jio Hotstar Live Streaming Viewership Surges Over 90 Crore,

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

Aamir Khan Opens Up On Why Shah Rukh Khan Replaced Him In Yash Chopra’s Darr

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor And Actress

IIFA 2025: Amar Singh Chamkila Bags The Best Film Award, Know Who’s The Best Actor

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women