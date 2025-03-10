Air India Flight Returns To Chicago Mid-Air After 9 Out Of 10 Lavatories Were Clogged

In a statement, the Air India spokesperson reassured passengers that efforts were being made to fly them to their destination as soon as possible, and that compensation options were available for those wishing to reschedule or cancel their travel plans.

An Air India flight bound for Delhi from Chicago was forced to return to the US city after being airborne for over 10 hours, with a serious issue involving its lavatories. The Boeing 777-337 ER aircraft, operating Flight AI126, was over halfway through its journey when it turned around and headed back to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) on March 6.

Lavatory Issue Forces Return Mid-Flight

While Air India initially cited a “technical issue” for the mid-flight return, a source familiar with the situation revealed that the issue stemmed from the aircraft’s lavatories. Of the 10 lavatories onboard—two reserved for first-class passengers—only one was functional, making it impossible for passengers to access the facilities during the long-haul flight.

Details of the Flight and Aircraft

The Boeing 777-337 ER, which operates with over 340 seats, including first class, business, and economy, is equipped with 10 lavatories. With the majority of these being unusable, the airline deemed it necessary to return to Chicago after more than 10 hours in the air. The situation led to significant inconvenience for passengers, especially on such a lengthy flight.

Air India’s Response

Upon landing in Chicago, the airline’s spokesperson confirmed that all passengers and crew disembarked safely. To minimize inconvenience, Air India provided accommodation for the passengers and made alternative arrangements for them to continue their journey to Delhi. Additionally, the airline offered full refunds or complimentary rescheduling for those affected by the flight’s return.

Passenger Compensation and Next Steps

In a statement, the Air India spokesperson reassured passengers that efforts were being made to fly them to their destination as soon as possible, and that compensation options were available for those wishing to reschedule or cancel their travel plans.

