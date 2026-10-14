Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After Mid-Air Bomb Threat; DGCA Launches Probe

An Air India flight travelling from Frankfurt, Germany, to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday following a reported hijack alert, triggering a security response at Jaipur International Airport. The aircraft, operating as flight AI-2030, made an emergency landing. Security agencies launched a thorough inspection of the aircraft before allowing passengers and crew members to disembark.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Makes Emergency Landing

Flight AI-2030, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed safely at Jaipur International Airport in Rajasthan, approximately 280 km from its intended destination in Delhi. Following the landing, security personnel approached the aircraft cautiously as part of the emergency response. Authorities took precautionary measures before moving ladders towards the aircraft to facilitate the safe evacuation of passengers and crew. The diversion was carried out following the reported hijack alert, prompting authorities to treat the situation with heightened caution.

Security Agencies Inspect Aircraft

Immediately after the aircraft landed, security agencies initiated checks to assess the situation and establish whether there was any threat on board. Officials thoroughly inspected the aircraft before passengers and crew members were permitted to deboard. The controlled process was aimed at ensuring the safety of everyone on board while allowing security personnel to examine the aircraft. The passengers and crew were subsequently allowed to disembark after the inspection was completed, officials said.

Authorities Follow Safety Protocols

The incident prompted a security response at Jaipur airport as agencies worked to verify the reported alert and ensure that there was no threat to passengers, crew or airport operations. The aircraft’s safe landing and the subsequent inspection formed part of the precautionary measures taken in response to the alert. Further details regarding the origin of the reported hijack alert and the circumstances that led to the diversion were awaited. The incident highlights the stringent security procedures followed by aviation authorities when a potential threat is reported during a flight.

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