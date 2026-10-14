LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After Mid-Air Bomb Threat; DGCA Launches Probe

Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After Mid-Air Bomb Threat; DGCA Launches Probe

Passengers and crew members were allowed to deboard after the aircraft was checked. Further details about the alert and the circumstances behind the diversion are awaited.

An Air India flight travelling from Frankfurt, Germany, to Delhi made an emergency landing at Jaipur International Airport On Wednesday following a mid-air bomb threat alert.
An Air India flight travelling from Frankfurt, Germany, to Delhi made an emergency landing at Jaipur International Airport On Wednesday following a mid-air bomb threat alert.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 14:27 IST

An Air India flight travelling from Frankfurt, Germany, to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday following a reported hijack alert, triggering a security response at Jaipur International Airport. The aircraft, operating as flight AI-2030, made an emergency landing. Security agencies launched a thorough inspection of the aircraft before allowing passengers and crew members to disembark.

Boeing 787 Dreamliner Makes Emergency Landing

Flight AI-2030, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed safely at Jaipur International Airport in Rajasthan, approximately 280 km from its intended destination in Delhi. Following the landing, security personnel approached the aircraft cautiously as part of the emergency response. Authorities took precautionary measures before moving ladders towards the aircraft to facilitate the safe evacuation of passengers and crew. The diversion was carried out following the reported hijack alert, prompting authorities to treat the situation with heightened caution.

You Might Be Interested In

Security Agencies Inspect Aircraft

Immediately after the aircraft landed, security agencies initiated checks to assess the situation and establish whether there was any threat on board. Officials thoroughly inspected the aircraft before passengers and crew members were permitted to deboard. The controlled process was aimed at ensuring the safety of everyone on board while allowing security personnel to examine the aircraft. The passengers and crew were subsequently allowed to disembark after the inspection was completed, officials said.

Authorities Follow Safety Protocols

The incident prompted a security response at Jaipur airport as agencies worked to verify the reported alert and ensure that there was no threat to passengers, crew or airport operations. The aircraft’s safe landing and the subsequent inspection formed part of the precautionary measures taken in response to the alert. Further details regarding the origin of the reported hijack alert and the circumstances that led to the diversion were awaited. The incident highlights the stringent security procedures followed by aviation authorities when a potential threat is reported during a flight.
Also Read: WATCH VIDEO| Moving Car Bursts Into Flames On Busy Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, Panic Gripped Passers-By – What Caused The Fire?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After Mid-Air Bomb Threat; DGCA Launches Probe
Tags: AI-2030 flightAir India emergency landingAir India flight divertedAir India flight hijack scareAir India Frankfurt Delhi flightJaipur airport newsmid-air hijack alert

RELATED News

ICONIC GOLD AWARDS 2027 Official Announcement & Unveiling of the New Trophy

Delhi High Court Seeks Centre’s Response on PILs for Regulating Protests, Preventing Traffic Disruptions

‘Safety Of The Common Man’: Supreme Court Takes Railways To Task, Orders Insurance For Counter Ticket Buyers

Fredna Dental Systems Expands Advanced 3D Imaging Expertise into Veterinary Healthcare with India’s First Dedicated Veterinary CBCT

Personal Enmity Behind Parminder Jhota Murder, Main Accused To Be Arrested Soon: DIG Mansa Harjeet Singh

LATEST NEWS

Dulha-Dulhan Viral Video: Bride And Groom’s Dance On ‘Ishq Manzoor’ Sets Internet Abuzz, Their Chemistry Steals The Show | Watch Video

WATCH HERE | Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Galgotias University Student Groups, Disrupting Late-Night Garba Fest – Video Goes Viral, What Happened?

Watch Video: Man Enters Shop In Kashmir, Comes Face-To-Face With Black Bear Hiding Inside; What Happened Next Goes Viral

PSG Manager Luis Enrique Hopes Manchester City Are Not Stripped Of Their Titles As Sanctions Loom

‘We Immediately Think Of Chris Gayle….’: What Former India Batter Said About Abhishek Sharma Will Grab Attention

Guru Randhawa Delhi Concert 2026: Date, Venue, Tickets, Songs And All You Need To Know

9-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In Navi Mumbai By Man Known To Family, Accused Arrested; How The Crime Unfolded

Rashmika Mandanna Adopts 400 Families For 3 Months; Ranabaali Character Jayamma Inspired Her Gesture

WATCH: Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey And Meryl Streep Enter Greta Gerwig’s Narnia In The Magician’s Nephew Trailer

WATCH VIDEO: Pakistan Batters’ Bizarre Mix-Up Leaves Arafat Minhas In Trouble As Sri Lanka Miss Run-Out Chance | PAK vs SL

Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After Mid-Air Bomb Threat; DGCA Launches Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After Mid-Air Bomb Threat; DGCA Launches Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After Mid-Air Bomb Threat; DGCA Launches Probe
Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After Mid-Air Bomb Threat; DGCA Launches Probe
Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After Mid-Air Bomb Threat; DGCA Launches Probe
Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After Mid-Air Bomb Threat; DGCA Launches Probe
Air India Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur After Mid-Air Bomb Threat; DGCA Launches Probe

QUICK LINKS