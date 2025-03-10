Air India Mumbai-New York Flight Returns Mid-Air After Threat, Lands Safely

An Air India flight to New York returned to Mumbai mid-air after a threat, later suspected to be a hoax, prompting an investigation.

An Air India flight traveling from Mumbai to New York was forced to return to Mumbai on Monday morning after a bomb threat note was discovered inside one of the aircraft’s lavatories, officials confirmed.

The Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, carrying 322 passengers, including 19 crew members, was flying over Azerbaijan. It had been airborne for nearly four hours when the threat was identified. The pilots swiftly coordinated with air traffic control and authorities, prioritizing the safety of those on board. The aircraft landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at 10:25 AM IST.

Following the emergency landing, security agencies immediately initiated bomb-detection procedures and thoroughly inspected the aircraft. According to a Sahar police official, a passenger spotted a note in one of the lavatories that read, “There is a bomb in the flight.” The individual promptly alerted the cabin crew, triggering the emergency response.

Investigation Underway

Authorities are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine the source and credibility of the threat. No suspicious items have been found so far, but officials are treating the incident with utmost seriousness. An FIR is being registered against an unidentified person in connection with the matter.

In an official statement, Air India confirmed the incident, stating, “A potential security threat was detected mid-flight on AI119 operating Mumbai-New York (JFK) on March 10, 2025. Following necessary protocols, the flight air-returned to Mumbai in the interest of passenger and crew safety.”

As a precaution, all passengers underwent security screenings upon landing. The airline assured that alternative arrangements were being made for affected travelers. The flight is now rescheduled to operate at 5 AM on Tuesday, with passengers provided hotel accommodations, meals, and assistance until departure.

Air India reiterated its commitment to passenger safety. “As always, Air India accords the highest priority to the safety of passengers and crew,” the airline stated.

Another Air India Flight Forced to Return

In a separate incident, an Air India flight bound for Delhi was forced to return to Chicago after a severe technical issue left most of the aircraft’s toilets inoperable. The Boeing 777, operating as AI126, detected the issue approximately four-and-a-half hours into the flight while over Greenland. With only one functional toilet available for over 300 passengers, the airline made the decision to turn back. The return journey resulted in a nearly 10-hour ordeal for passengers.

“AI126, operating Chicago to Delhi on March 6, 2025, air-returned to Chicago due to a technical issue. Upon landing, all passengers and crew disembarked normally and were provided with accommodation to minimize inconvenience,” an Air India spokesperson said. The airline also confirmed full refunds and complimentary rescheduling for affected travelers.

