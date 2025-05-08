Air India Offers Full Refunds and Rescheduling Support for Defence Personnel Amid Rising Tensions

In an announcement made on Wednesday, Air India said it will provide full refunds and free rescheduling options for all military and defence personnel who have booked tickets under defence fares on Air India and Air India Express.

In an announcement made on Wednesday, Air India said it will provide full refunds and free rescheduling options for all defence personnel

As India faces increased security challenges, the Air India group has stepped forward with a thoughtful gesture for the country’s defence forces. In an announcement made on Wednesday, the airline said it will provide full refunds and free rescheduling options for all military and defence personnel who have booked tickets under defence fares on Air India and Air India Express.

This special support applies to travel bookings made for journeys up to May 31, 2025, with rescheduling allowed until June 30, 2025. The move comes as many military personnel are being deployed or asked to remain on high alert due to rising tensions along India’s borders.

Air India’s Tribute to the Armed Forces

In its official statement, the Air India group expressed its gratitude to members of the armed forces and acknowledged their role in protecting the nation during difficult times.

“Air India group is grateful for the selfless service and dedication of our military and defence personnel. In the prevailing situation, for those personnel holding defence fares who are booked on Air India and Air India Express flights till 31 May 2025, we are offering full refunds on cancellation and a one-time waiver on rescheduling flights up to 30 June 2025 to support their duty commitments.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The statement reflects not only logistical support but also emotional solidarity with those who serve on the front lines.

Who Can Avail This and How?

The offer is exclusively for passengers who have booked flights under defence fare categories on either Air India or Air India Express.

Here’s how to access the support:

For Air India flights: Travellers can visit the airline’s defence support portal at:

https://airindia.com/in/en/contact-us/customer-support-portal/defence-support.html?partner=none&subcategory=Defence%20Support

For Air India Express flights: Passengers can initiate help by chatting with Tia, the airline’s digital assistant, at +91 63600 12345.

These platforms will guide eligible passengers through the refund or rescheduling process with minimal hassle.

Why This Move Matters Right Now

This relief comes at a critical moment, especially with India’s armed forces currently engaged in active operations along sensitive areas of the Line of Control (LoC) and international borders. Many personnel are being redeployed or asked to postpone personal travel in the interest of national duty.

The gesture from the Air India group is being seen as both timely and respectful of the changing demands on military families during such times.

With national security taking center stage in recent weeks, there has been a rise in similar expressions of public and corporate support for India’s armed forces. From transport services offering discounts to banks giving financial leniency, the country is coming together in subtle but significant ways to stand by its soldiers.