Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Air India Offers Full Refunds and Rescheduling Support for Defence Personnel Amid Rising Tensions

Air India Offers Full Refunds and Rescheduling Support for Defence Personnel Amid Rising Tensions

In an announcement made on Wednesday, Air India said it will provide full refunds and free rescheduling options for all military and defence personnel who have booked tickets under defence fares on Air India and Air India Express.

Air India Offers Full Refunds and Rescheduling Support for Defence Personnel Amid Rising Tensions

In an announcement made on Wednesday, Air India said it will provide full refunds and free rescheduling options for all defence personnel


As India faces increased security challenges, the Air India group has stepped forward with a thoughtful gesture for the country’s defence forces. In an announcement made on Wednesday, the airline said it will provide full refunds and free rescheduling options for all military and defence personnel who have booked tickets under defence fares on Air India and Air India Express.

This special support applies to travel bookings made for journeys up to May 31, 2025, with rescheduling allowed until June 30, 2025. The move comes as many military personnel are being deployed or asked to remain on high alert due to rising tensions along India’s borders.

Air India’s Tribute to the Armed Forces

In its official statement, the Air India group expressed its gratitude to members of the armed forces and acknowledged their role in protecting the nation during difficult times.

“Air India group is grateful for the selfless service and dedication of our military and defence personnel. In the prevailing situation, for those personnel holding defence fares who are booked on Air India and Air India Express flights till 31 May 2025, we are offering full refunds on cancellation and a one-time waiver on rescheduling flights up to 30 June 2025 to support their duty commitments.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The statement reflects not only logistical support but also emotional solidarity with those who serve on the front lines.

Who Can Avail This and How?

The offer is exclusively for passengers who have booked flights under defence fare categories on either Air India or Air India Express.

Here’s how to access the support:

These platforms will guide eligible passengers through the refund or rescheduling process with minimal hassle.

Why This Move Matters Right Now

This relief comes at a critical moment, especially with India’s armed forces currently engaged in active operations along sensitive areas of the Line of Control (LoC) and international borders. Many personnel are being redeployed or asked to postpone personal travel in the interest of national duty.

The gesture from the Air India group is being seen as both timely and respectful of the changing demands on military families during such times.

With national security taking center stage in recent weeks, there has been a rise in similar expressions of public and corporate support for India’s armed forces. From transport services offering discounts to banks giving financial leniency, the country is coming together in subtle but significant ways to stand by its soldiers.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Filed under

Air India Refunds

In an announcement made o

Air India Offers Full Refunds and Rescheduling Support for Defence Personnel Amid Rising Tensions
Singapore Urges Citizens

Singapore Urges Citizens To Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan
BLA's STOS Targets Pakist

BLA’s STOS Targets Pakistan Army Convoy In Bolan IED Attack
India and Japan are stren

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions
IMF Urges Calm Between In

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review
As part of a nationwide c

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Singapore Urges Citizens To Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan

Singapore Urges Citizens To Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan

BLA’s STOS Targets Pakistan Army Convoy In Bolan IED Attack

BLA’s STOS Targets Pakistan Army Convoy In Bolan IED Attack

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions

India-Japan Security Ties Amid Indo-Pacific Tensions

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review

IMF Urges Calm Between India And Pakistan, Sets Date For Pakistan Loan Review

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic

Amritsar Resumes Blackout As Part Of Nationwide Civil Defence Drill; Residents Urged Not To Panic

Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet

Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show Online

‘Spot the Difference’: Shah Rukh Khan Dazzles At Met Gala, Kajol Steals The Instagram Show

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut Look: ‘All Of You Made Me Feel Like….’

It Is Not My Space, Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up About His Met Gala Debut

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media