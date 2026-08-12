Air India Phuket-Delhi Pilot Took Sleep Medication, Tested Positive For Marijuana In Two Tests

An Air India pilot who was flying the Phuket–Delhi service that unexpectedly dropped about 300 feet over Odisha on August 4 had been using prescribed medication for “sleep difficulty”. The pilot of AI-2379, which carried 137 passengers and eight crew members, reported having trouble sleeping during the stopover in Phuket. He has also tested positive for marijuana in two separate drug tests. Both pilots have been removed from duty rosters while an investigation into the incident continues.

Air India pilot reported sleep problems and demanding rest schedule

Reportedly, in his official flight safety statement, the pilot said: “I disclose, for completeness, that I had separately been experiencing sleep difficulty over a preceding period, related to personal circumstances, for which I had been prescribed medication by my family doctor.”

He further stated: “During the layover, I personally attempted rest; sleep did not come easily, and I judged that light activity such as walking would be constructive for sleep quality,” he said. The Air India pilot also noted that his rostered duties were within legal rest requirements but were structured in a way that “compressed available daytime rest, which is often below the minimum required for adequate recovery”.

Air India scheduling left limited recovery time

Reports say that for the outbound sector, the pilot was required to report at 12:10 AM, meaning preparations began well before 10 PM. He said achieving adequate sleep before duty was difficult under these conditions. After landing, completing post-flight duties and travelling to the hotel in Phuket typically took 1.5 to 2 hours, further reducing available rest time and often leaving insufficient opportunity for proper recovery.

For the return sector, the pilot stated he had to wake up at 3 AM IST. It was during this flight back to Delhi that the aircraft experienced a sudden loss of altitude. The incident report suggests the pilot was not seated at the controls when the aircraft dropped 300 feet, with the co-pilot handling the aircraft at that moment.

Air India pilot’s actions after altitude drop under review

According to reports, the pilot later entered the cabin to check on passengers who may have been affected and allegedly asked them not to record him or the aircraft. After landing in Delhi, he was reportedly unsteady and required assistance to sit down. An investigating officer also helped him physically while he provided a urine sample.

His conduct is now being examined as part of the inquiry, along with the circumstances of the altitude loss and the drug test findings. Both pilots remain grounded pending the outcome of the investigation.

Air India crew gathering in Phuket also being examined

Investigators are also reviewing events prior to the return flight. During the Delhi-to-Phuket sector, the pilot had briefly left his seat to use the washroom and, as per protocol, requested a cabin attendant to occupy the seat, reports said. The attendant was reportedly not proficient in handling the controls and was reprimanded by the pilot.

Later, the pilot attempted to make amends and took the entire crew to a social gathering in Phuket before the return journey. The Air India internal report and ongoing probe will assess whether the pilot’s sleep issues, medication, scheduling, conduct, and other factors contributed in any way to the August 4 incident.

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