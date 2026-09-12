Air India Pilot Found Dead In Delhi Hotel, He Was Undergoing Boeing 787 Training: What Happened?

An Air India pilot was found dead inside a room at a five-star hotel in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj on Thursday evening. The pilot, identified as Sunny Asaldekar, had checked into The Grand Hotel on September 10. According to police, the flight captain was found unconscious and unresponsive inside his room. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him “brought dead.”

Air India Pilot Found Unresponsive Inside Hotel Room

The incident came to light after the pilot’s brother contacted the hotel manager on September 11. He reportedly told the manager that Sunny Asaldekar was not responding to his phone calls. The hotel manager then went to the room. The door was locked from the inside. He opened it using the hotel’s master key and found the pilot unconscious and unresponsive. The pilot was immediately taken to hospital. However, doctors could not revive him.

Air India Pilot Died in Delhi Hotel: Death Under Investigation

Police have started an inquiry into the death. A post-mortem examination was conducted at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 12. Officials said the final cause of death will be ascertained after the final opinion is received. Inquest proceedings are being conducted under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further inquiry is underway.

What Air India Said About The Death

Air India also confirmed the death of the cockpit crew member.

“Air India is deeply saddened by the passing away of a cockpit crew member in Delhi last night,” an airline spokesperson said. The airline said the pilot was on a layover rest at a hotel in Delhi when he was found unconscious on the evening of September 11. He was then rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead.

“He was on a layover rest at a hotel in Delhi where he was found unconscious last evening. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where he was declared dead,” the airline said.

“Air India is in close touch with his family and is extending all support at this time of grief,” the spokesperson added.

Air India Pilot Was Undergoing Boeing 787 Training

According to officials, Asaldekar had earlier worked with Air India Express. He was reportedly undergoing conversion training to operate the wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft.