The death of 25-year-old Air India pilot Srishti Tuli in her Mumbai apartment on November 25 has stirred strong emotions and raised serious questions. While the police have stated that she died by suicide, her family is adamant that foul play was involved, pointing fingers at her boyfriend, Aditya Pandit. The accusations have triggered a police investigation and an arrest, but the circumstances surrounding Srishti’s death remain deeply contested.

Family Questions Suicide Theory

Srishti Tuli’s family, originally from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, is refusing to accept the police’s conclusion that she took her own life. Her uncle, Vivek Tuli, lodged a complaint that led to the filing of a first information report (FIR) against Pandit, who has been charged with abetment to suicide.

“Police are saying she died by suicide. Then what did he do that pushed her to the edge? She cheerfully spoke to her mother and aunt. And 15 minutes later, she was dead. How did this happen? What did he tell her? What did he do? Police are probing this,” Vivek told NDTV, expressing his doubts about the official narrative. He also noted that while Srishti hadn’t directly shared her problems with her family, she had mentioned issues to her sister.

Vivek further alleged that Pandit had been controlling and manipulative, detailing how he would publicly humiliate Srishti, once making her get out of a car on a busy road. He also stated that Pandit had shown signs of jealousy and harassment, possibly driven by resentment.

“They are saying she died by suicide, but I don’t believe it. This is planned murder. She was strong, otherwise she would not be a pilot. We have come to know about her friend (Aditya), who started training with her but could not complete the course. He was jealous of her and would harass her,” Vivek claimed.

Allegations of Financial Exploitation

One of the key points in the family’s accusations is the claim that Pandit was extorting money from Srishti. Vivek Tuli revealed that Srishti had transferred Rs 65,000 to Pandit’s family around Diwali, suggesting financial coercion.

“We have managed to check only one month’s bank statement so far. Around Diwali, about Rs 65,000 was transferred to his family members. I am convinced that he was blackmailing her. I have now asked the bank for the whole year’s statement. Maybe, she had refused him money and that became the cause of her death,” Vivek added, indicating that the motive might have been financial.

Friends of Srishti confirmed the harassment, stating that Pandit would often shout at her in public and push her to adopt certain behaviors, such as avoiding non-vegetarian food. The couple had even argued when she could not attend her sister’s engagement ceremony, highlighting the strained nature of their relationship.

Suspicious Circumstances

Adding to the mystery, Vivek Tuli raised concerns about an unusual sequence of events following Srishti’s death. He alleged that another woman pilot was present at the scene and had called a key maker to open Srishti’s apartment. This action, done without police involvement, raised red flags for the family.

“We came to know that another woman was there. She called in the key maker, got him to open the door, and took Srishti to the hospital. Who opens the door and enters someone’s flat without calling the cops? And these are trained pilots. And why would a key maker randomly open a door from outside?” Vivek questioned.

According to reports, Pandit, who had been driving to Delhi when he received a call from Srishti threatening to end her life, rushed back to Mumbai. When he arrived, he found the apartment door locked from the inside. Pandit then allegedly called for the key maker to gain entry and discovered Srishti hanging with a data cable.

The Arrest and Investigation

Pandit has been arrested under Section 108 (abetment to suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was taken into police custody for four days following his appearance in court. The authorities stated that no suicide note was found at the scene.

The police have confirmed that Pandit, having been trained as a pilot but dropping out of his course, had maintained a relationship with Srishti after they met during training in Delhi two years ago. Srishti had moved to Mumbai for work in June of the previous year after obtaining her pilot’s license, while Pandit continued to live in Faridabad.