Air India Pilot Terminated After Positive Drug Test: Here’s What Happened on 300-Ft Phuket-Delhi Flight

The pilot-in-command of Air India’s Phuket-Delhi flight has been fired by Air India following the results of a confirmatory drug test conducted after it was found that the pilot was under the influence of a psychoactive substance.

In what has been the latest development by Air India, the company has terminated the pilot-in-command of their Phuket-Delhi flight for having failed the confirmatory drug test for being under the influence of a psychoactive substance. The Airbus A320 plane suddenly lost altitude on August 4 while flying to Delhi.

Air India Terminates Pilot With Immediate Effect

While stating safety as Air India’s highest priority, the airline spokesperson said, “The Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance. In line with Air India’s zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot’s employment has been terminated with immediate effect.”

Air India Pilot Tested Positive

The pilot initially underwent a drug test after the August 4 incident. The co-pilot tested negative. The initial test of the pilot-in-command required further confirmation. The subsequent confirmatory test returned positive for a psychoactive substance.

Air India has taken this disciplinary action to sack the pilot immediately. This is a result of the continued investigation of the flight incident took place by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

What Happened on Air India’s Phuket-Delhi Flight?

This event occurred on flight AI2379, which was going towards Delhi from Phuket, and at the height of 300 feet, the balance of the plane was lost. The model of the Airbus involved in the crash was VT-EXO, and it had around 137 passengers along with 8 crew members on board. There were three infants among those passengers too.

The aircraft later stabilised and landed safely in Delhi. Government figures said 20 passengers and four cabin crew members were injured in the incident.

Air India Aircraft Faced Multiple Technical Problems

The AAIB’s preliminary findings pointed to several technical problems during the flight. The aircraft briefly experienced a loss of pressure across all three hydraulic systems. This caused the autopilot to disengage. Some flight controls also became unresponsive for a few seconds.

Sources said the co-pilot took manual control after the autopilot disconnected. A flight-control stall warning reportedly appeared shortly afterwards. Some indicator switches also briefly went off. Investigators are continuing to examine the sequence of events and the possible causes of the technical failures.

AAIB Probe Into Air India Flight AI2379

The AAIB is investigating the incident under applicable aviation rules and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) protocols. Notifications have also been sent to ICAO and the relevant states.

France’s aviation accident investigation agency BEA and Airbus technical representatives are assisting the AAIB. They are providing technical information and aircraft design documentation as part of the investigation.

The pilot’s positive test is now another key development in the probe. However, the investigation into the aircraft’s technical problems is still ongoing.