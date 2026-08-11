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Home > India News > Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana In 2nd Dope Test Following Phuket-Delhi Flight Incident: Reports

Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana In 2nd Dope Test Following Phuket-Delhi Flight Incident: Reports

Following the incident, both pilots carrying Air India flight AI2379 underwent mandatory psychoactive substance screening as part of the aviation safety protocols.

Air India Pilot tests positive for marijuana in second dope test after Phuket-Delhi flight Incident.
Air India Pilot tests positive for marijuana in second dope test after Phuket-Delhi flight Incident.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 19:45 IST

The Pilot-in-Command of an Air India flight that was involved in a serious in-flight incident has reportedly tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory laboratory test. The development comes days after the Phuket-Delhi flight turbulence left at least 17 passengers and crew members injured. Following the incident, both pilots carrying Air India flight AI2379 underwent mandatory psychoactive substance screening as part of the aviation safety protocols.

Pilot’s Confirmatory Test Returns Positive

According to reports, the Pilot-in-Command’s initial drug screening required further confirmation. His sample was subsequently sent to a designated laboratory for a confirmatory test. The laboratory test has now reportedly returned positive for marijuana. The development could become a significant part of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the flight incident. The aircraft involved was an Airbus A320 registered as VT-EXO. It was operating the Phuket-Delhi route when it unexpectedly lost 300 feet in altitude during cruise.

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17 Injured, Probe Underway

The sudden altitude drop reportedly resulted in injuries to at least 17 people, including four cabin crew members. The incident prompted aviation authorities to launch a detailed investigation. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) described the occurrence as a “serious incident”, following which the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) initiated a probe. Investigators are examining the sequence of events leading to the sudden loss of altitude, along with the condition and actions of the flight crew. The reported positive confirmatory test is expected to be examined as part of the wider investigation into the August 4 incident.

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Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana In 2nd Dope Test Following Phuket-Delhi Flight Incident: Reports
Tags: AI2379 flight incidentAir India AI2379Air India pilot drug testAir India pilot marijuana testAir India serious incidenthome-hero-pos-1Phuket Delhi flightpilot tests positive for marijuana

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Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana In 2nd Dope Test Following Phuket-Delhi Flight Incident: Reports

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Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana In 2nd Dope Test Following Phuket-Delhi Flight Incident: Reports
Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana In 2nd Dope Test Following Phuket-Delhi Flight Incident: Reports
Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana In 2nd Dope Test Following Phuket-Delhi Flight Incident: Reports
Air India Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana In 2nd Dope Test Following Phuket-Delhi Flight Incident: Reports

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