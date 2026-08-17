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Home > India News > Air India Pilots Flying High? 3 More Pilots Test Positive After Phuket Flight Scare

Air India Pilots Flying High? 3 More Pilots Test Positive After Phuket Flight Scare

Three Air India pilots have returned initial non-negative results during a fleet-wide drug-screening drive covering over 5,000 pilots.

Airline officials emphasize that preliminary screening results are inconclusive until laboratory confirmation is complete. (Photo: Pexels)
Airline officials emphasize that preliminary screening results are inconclusive until laboratory confirmation is complete. (Photo: Pexels)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-17 12:22 IST

Air India’s ongoing drug-testing drive has raised fresh concerns after three more pilots reportedly failed to clear drug test. The results do not by themselves confirm substance use, as confirmatory tests are now being conducted to establish whether the initial findings are genuine. The development comes at a sensitive time for the airline, which has expanded screening of its pilot workforce following a recent positive marijuana test involving the captain of a Phuket-Delhi flight.

Three Pilots Await Confirmatory Results

According to reports, all three pilots were flagged during their first round of testing. Their samples will now undergo confirmatory examination, which is an important step before any conclusion can be drawn about substance use. The development is likely to be closely watched by the pilots involved, their colleagues and passengers alike. A preliminary “non-negative” result should not be treated as a confirmed positive until the required laboratory confirmation is completed.

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Air India Expands Testing to Over 5,000 Pilots

The Tata-owned airline Express began mandatory psychoactive-substance testing for their more than 5,000 pilots on August 13. The move followed the case of the captain of the August 4 Phuket-Delhi flight, whose initial screening was followed by a confirmatory test that reportedly returned positive for marijuana. The Phuket-Delhi flight had experienced a sudden drop of about 300 feet, injuring 24 people. A preliminary Airbus analysis later indicated a temporary loss of key flight controls caused by hydraulic-system issues, while the pilot’s drug-test result became a separate focus of the investigation.

Air India’s expanded testing goes beyond the existing regulatory requirement for random screening of at least 10% of flight crew annually. The airline has said the wider exercise is aimed at maintaining high safety standards and reassuring passengers and employees.

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Air India Pilots Flying High? 3 More Pilots Test Positive After Phuket Flight Scare
Tags: Air India pilot drug testAir India psychoactive substance screeningDGCA pilot ruleshome-hero-pos-1Phuket Delhi flight droppilot marijuana testTata Air India safety

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Air India Pilots Flying High? 3 More Pilots Test Positive After Phuket Flight Scare

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Air India Pilots Flying High? 3 More Pilots Test Positive After Phuket Flight Scare
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