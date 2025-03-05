Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Air India Sacks Trainer Pilot Over Lapses, Grounds 10 Others Pending Probe

Air India Sacks Trainer Pilot Over Lapses, Grounds 10 Others Pending Probe

According to Air India, the whistleblower flagged concerns over the trainer pilot’s performance during recurrent simulator training sessions, which are crucial for ensuring pilot proficiency and adherence to safety protocols.

Air India Sacks Trainer Pilot Over Lapses, Grounds 10 Others Pending Probe

Air India, Vistara, Air India Vistara merger, Air India flights, Vistara flights, avaition, 


Air India has terminated the services of a simulator trainer pilot for failing to discharge his duties properly and has taken 10 pilots off flying duties as a precautionary measure, pending further investigation. The move follows allegations raised by a whistleblower, prompting an internal probe by the Tata-owned airline.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Air India, the whistleblower flagged concerns over the trainer pilot’s performance during recurrent simulator training sessions, which are crucial for ensuring pilot proficiency and adherence to safety protocols. A detailed internal review confirmed the allegations, leading to the trainer’s dismissal.

“Recently, a whistleblower alleged that a simulator trainer pilot had failed to properly discharge his duties during recurrent simulator training for pilots. A detailed investigation was conducted, and following a review of the evidence, the allegation was corroborated,” Air India said in a statement.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As a preventive measure, the 10 pilots who were trained under the dismissed instructor have been removed from active flying duties until further investigation determines whether their training met regulatory and operational standards.

Air India’s Commitment to Ethical Standards

Air India has voluntarily reported the matter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), reinforcing its commitment to maintaining transparency and high ethical standards in operations. The airline also commended the whistleblower for coming forward.

Since its privatization under the Tata Group in January 2022, Air India has implemented a strict Tata Code of Conduct, aimed at establishing clear behavioral expectations and fostering a culture of accountability. The airline has introduced rigorous ethics training for all employees, covering areas such as anti-bribery, anti-corruption, and whistleblowing policies.

“An apex ethics committee, led by senior management, oversees efforts to foster a culture with zero tolerance for unethical behavior. Extensive awareness campaigns are regularly conducted to reinforce expectations,” the airline stated.

Air India further emphasized that a structured mechanism is in place to handle allegations, conduct investigations, and enforce disciplinary action. This system operates independently, ensuring there is no external interference.

In 2024 alone, more than 30 Air India employees were terminated for various ethical violations, with several others facing disciplinary measures.

The latest action comes against the backdrop of previous regulatory scrutiny faced by Air India. In the past, the airline has been penalized by the DGCA for failing to report certain incidents and lapses in compliance.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Massive Avalanche Strikes Jammu And Kashmir’s Sonmarg

Filed under

Air India Air India Flights Air India Pilots

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US ‘Prepared’ To Go To War With China: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

US ‘Prepared’ To Go To War With China: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

900 Year-Old Vatican Book Claims Judgement Day Will Happen In 2027 And It Has Link To Pope Francis’ Illness

900 Year-Old Vatican Book Claims Judgement Day Will Happen In 2027 And It Has Link...

Karnataka IPS Officer Roopa D Transferred After Colleague’s These Allegations

Karnataka IPS Officer Roopa D Transferred After Colleague’s These Allegations

Vatican Releases New Update On The Health Condition Of Pope Francis 

Vatican Releases New Update On The Health Condition Of Pope Francis 

Rachin Ravindra Creates History with Record-Breaking Century in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Rachin Ravindra Creates History with Record-Breaking Century in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Entertainment

Meghan Markle Reveals Family Surname In Netflix Cooking Show, Sparking Confusion

Meghan Markle Reveals Family Surname In Netflix Cooking Show, Sparking Confusion

Ibrahim Ali Khan Receives The Funniest Wish On His Birthday From This Celebrity; Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Ibrahim Ali Khan Receives The Funniest Wish On His Birthday From This Celebrity; Fans Can’t

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

Entertainers Cricket League (ECL) Season 2 Kicks Off: Start Date And Live Streaming Details

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

‘Groot Spinoff’ Movie In The Works? Vin Diesel Hints At Major Marvel Plans

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: From Prince Harry’s Cameo To Markle’s Royal Past; What Can You Expect?

Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: From Prince Harry’s Cameo To Markle’s Royal Past; What Can You

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard