Air India Sacks Trainer Pilot Over Lapses, Grounds 10 Others Pending Probe

According to Air India, the whistleblower flagged concerns over the trainer pilot’s performance during recurrent simulator training sessions, which are crucial for ensuring pilot proficiency and adherence to safety protocols.

Air India has terminated the services of a simulator trainer pilot for failing to discharge his duties properly and has taken 10 pilots off flying duties as a precautionary measure, pending further investigation. The move follows allegations raised by a whistleblower, prompting an internal probe by the Tata-owned airline.

“Recently, a whistleblower alleged that a simulator trainer pilot had failed to properly discharge his duties during recurrent simulator training for pilots. A detailed investigation was conducted, and following a review of the evidence, the allegation was corroborated,” Air India said in a statement.

As a preventive measure, the 10 pilots who were trained under the dismissed instructor have been removed from active flying duties until further investigation determines whether their training met regulatory and operational standards.

Air India’s Commitment to Ethical Standards

Air India has voluntarily reported the matter to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), reinforcing its commitment to maintaining transparency and high ethical standards in operations. The airline also commended the whistleblower for coming forward.

Since its privatization under the Tata Group in January 2022, Air India has implemented a strict Tata Code of Conduct, aimed at establishing clear behavioral expectations and fostering a culture of accountability. The airline has introduced rigorous ethics training for all employees, covering areas such as anti-bribery, anti-corruption, and whistleblowing policies.

“An apex ethics committee, led by senior management, oversees efforts to foster a culture with zero tolerance for unethical behavior. Extensive awareness campaigns are regularly conducted to reinforce expectations,” the airline stated.

Air India further emphasized that a structured mechanism is in place to handle allegations, conduct investigations, and enforce disciplinary action. This system operates independently, ensuring there is no external interference.

In 2024 alone, more than 30 Air India employees were terminated for various ethical violations, with several others facing disciplinary measures.

The latest action comes against the backdrop of previous regulatory scrutiny faced by Air India. In the past, the airline has been penalized by the DGCA for failing to report certain incidents and lapses in compliance.

