Air Pollution Causes Coughing In 50% Of Mumbai’s Population, Survey Finds

A recent survey reveals that nearly 50% of Mumbai residents report coughing due to air pollution, highlighting the urgent need for action to address this health crisis.

A recent survey conducted by Dr. Lancelot Pinto, a consultant respirologist at PD Hinduja Hospital, in collaboration with the think tank Artha Global, has revealed alarming insights into the health impacts of air pollution in Mumbai. The survey, which included 125 participants, found that nearly 50% of respondents reported coughing due to air pollution and dust.

Dr. Pinto highlighted that many of his patients suffer from prolonged cough, wheezing, and shortness of breath, which worsen when they are outdoors. “The survey’s findings confirm what we see in clinical practice. Air pollution is a significant factor affecting respiratory health in Mumbai,” he said.

The survey results indicated that 50% of the respondents attributed increased coughing to air pollution and dust. Additionally, 42% reported experiencing breathing difficulties due to pollution. These respiratory issues are not only causing health problems but are also impacting daily life and work.

The survey revealed that 22% of respondents had to take leave from work due to respiratory issues caused by air pollution. Furthermore, 23% faced difficulties commuting because of breathing problems. These disruptions underscore the broader implications of air pollution on productivity and quality of life in the city.

Dr. Pinto emphasized the need for immediate action to address air pollution in Mumbai. “We need stringent measures to reduce pollution levels and protect public health. This includes stricter emission controls, promoting public transportation, and encouraging the use of cleaner energy sources,” he said.

Air pollution has long been a concern in Mumbai, one of India’s most populous cities. The city’s rapid urbanization and industrialization have contributed to high levels of pollutants in the air. Despite efforts to mitigate pollution, the health impacts remain significant, as evidenced by the survey’s findings.

The issue of air pollution is not unique to Mumbai. Cities across India and around the world are grappling with similar challenges. Addressing air pollution requires coordinated efforts from governments, industries, and individuals to create sustainable solutions.

