Saturday, April 26, 2025
Air Travel Alert: DGCA Issues Advisory To Airlines On Managing Passengers During Disruptions

In response to the ongoing disruption caused by the closure of Pakistan's airspace for Indian carriers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stepped in with a detailed advisory for airlines.

In response to the ongoing disruption caused by the closure of Pakistan’s airspace for Indian carriers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stepped in with a detailed advisory for airlines. The aim is to enhance passenger handling and ensure a smoother travel experience amid unexpected rerouting.

Clear Communication Is Key

A copy of the advisory accessed by ANI explains the situation. “Due to recent developments involving international airspace closures and overflight restrictions, airline operations have been impacted by the significant rerouting of international and regional flights.”

The DGCA has highlighted longer flight times and potential mid-journey technical stops. “Increased block times compared to scheduled durations. Possibility of technical halts enroute for operational or fuel requirements.”

Airlines are required to inform passengers in advance about any changes in routing. “Airlines shall ensure that all passengers are proactively informed about the change in routing due to airspace restrictions. Revised total expected travel time (departure to arrival). The possibility of a technical stop at an intermediate airport.”

It also emphasized clarity on technical stops. “Clarify that the stop is operational in nature. Passengers will generally remain onboard during such stops. This information must be communicated at check-in, boarding gates, and, where feasible, through SMS/email alerts,” the guidelines state.

Food, Health, and Comfort on Longer Flights

Catering services must match the extended journey durations. Airlines are instructed to update onboard meal plans accordingly.

This includes enough food and drink for the entire stretch, even if it involves a technical halt. “Additional hydration and dry snacks. Special meals as per manifest requests.”

Medical preparedness is also a priority. The advisory calls for well-stocked medical kits and trained cabin crew to manage fatigue or any health emergencies.

Alternate stopover airports must be equipped with medical support and ambulance services.

Support Teams Must Be Ready

The DGCA also focused on customer support systems. Airlines are to brief call center and reservations staff on possible delays and assist travelers with missed connections or significant schedule changes.

They must also be prepared to offer compensation if delays exceed prescribed limits.

Behind the scenes, internal coordination is critical. Operators have been directed to ensure smooth collaboration across dispatch, commercial, customer support, inflight service, and medical teams at designated alternate airports.

With these guidelines, the DGCA aims to minimize disruption fallout and prioritize passenger welfare during these complex operational challenges.

(With Inputs From ANI)

