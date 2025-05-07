Air Travel Disrupted Across Northern India Following Operation Sindoor

As airlines grapple with operational uncertainty, travellers are strongly advised to confirm their flight details and expect delays or cancellations.

In the aftermath of India’s precision military action, dubbed Operation Sindoor, tensions along the Indo-Pak border have prompted flight disruptions across several northern Indian cities.

Air India and its low-cost counterpart, Air India Express, have cancelled numerous flights in response to the prevailing situation, citing operational restrictions and safety concerns.

Flights Halted Across Key Locations

Air India announced via social media platform X that flights to and from key cities—Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot—stand cancelled until at least noon on May 7.

“In view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – till 12 noon on 7 May, pending further updates from authorities. Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption,” the airline stated.

Passengers with bookings to these destinations were urged to stay alert for further updates and potential rescheduling.

Air India Express, in a similar update, acknowledged the disruption across its network and issued a request for passengers to verify their flight status online.

“Multiple flights on our network are impacted due to prevailing restrictions. For alerts and notifications on flights, please ensure your contact details are updated on http://airindiaexpress.com/manage-booking,” the post read.

SpiceJet Joins in Flight Advisory

SpiceJet also issued a public advisory as the situation impacted more carriers. The airline confirmed that several northern airports had been temporarily shut.

“Due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice. Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and check flight status,” SpiceJet wrote on X.

#TravelUpdate: Due to ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice. Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted. Passengers are… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 6, 2025

This advisory follows increased airspace caution after military operations raised the regional threat perception.

Passengers Urged to Monitor Travel Plans

As airlines grapple with operational uncertainty, travellers are strongly advised to confirm their flight details and expect delays or cancellations.

The situation remains fluid, with carriers awaiting updates from aviation authorities and security agencies before resuming full operations.

