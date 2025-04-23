Airlines Shamed For Using Pahalgam Attack As Opportunity To Surge Prices After Srinagar To Delhi Flights Touch ₹30,000

Social media users are voicing strong criticism over what they perceive as price gouging during a national tragedy.

Following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives—mostly tourists—panic-stricken visitors are fleeing the region. Tourists are scrambling to book the earliest flights home, resulting in an unprecedented surge in airfares from Srinagar.

Flight Fares Nearly Double Post-Pahalgam Attack

The aftermath of the attack has led to a dramatic rise in ticket prices. For instance, a SpiceJet flight from Srinagar to Delhi on April 24 is priced at over ₹28,800, compared to just ₹14,600 for the same flight on May 5, according to MakeMyTrip. This sudden hike reflects a sharp demand increase as frightened tourists rush to exit the region.

Despite these inflated prices, the Ministry of Civil Aviation had earlier advised airlines to maintain standard fare levels on Srinagar-bound routes. The ministry also urged carriers to deploy additional flights to ease the travel rush.

Airlines Add Extra Flights, Face Backlash Over Fare Hike

Airlines like Air India and IndiGo responded by adding special flights from Srinagar to major cities like Delhi and Mumbai. However, these carriers are also facing backlash online, with many accusing them of capitalizing on a tragic situation.

In response to the criticism, IndiGo issued a statement acknowledging the difficulties travelers are facing. The airline has introduced waivers on cancellation and rescheduling fees for all flights to and from Srinagar. It also committed to keeping fares moderated and prioritizing passenger safety and support.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation and are offering special flights, fare moderation, and compassionate customer support during this crisis,” the airline said.

Social media users are voicing strong criticism over what they perceive as price gouging during a national tragedy. Many are calling for stricter government regulation to prevent airlines from profiting during emergencies.