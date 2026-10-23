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Home > India News > AISA President Neha Bora Challenged Rs 10,000 Bond Notice After Delhi March, High Court Rejects Plea, But Directs Magistrate to Share Key Material

AISA President Neha Bora Challenged Rs 10,000 Bond Notice After Delhi March, High Court Rejects Plea, But Directs Magistrate to Share Key Material

The Delhi High Court has rejected AISA president Neha Bora’s plea against a ₹10,000 peace bond notice issued after the October 16 ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march. The court has directed authorities to share relevant material with her.

The court is scheduled to pronounce its decision at 6 pm on Friday.
The court is scheduled to pronounce its decision at 6 pm on Friday.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 21:45 IST

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected a petition filed by All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora. Bora filed the petition against a notice that asks her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and one surety to “maintain peace during an inquiry”.

The notice was issued after Bora participated in the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march, which took place in Delhi on October 16. However, the court directed the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) to ensure that she receives all relevant material related to the proceedings. Justice Subramonium Prasad, while pronouncing the order, said, “I am rejecting the writ petition at this juncture.”

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Why Did Neha Bora Challenge the ₹10,000 Bond Notice?

The notice was issued on October 17 under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). It asked Bora to appear before the SEM on October 19 and explain why she should not be required to furnish the bond.

Section 126 allows authorities to seek a bond from a person when credible information suggests a possible breach of peace or disturbance of public tranquillity.

Bora challenged the notice, arguing that it was vague and factually incorrect. She also claimed that it did not provide any material to support the allegation that she was likely to breach the peace. Her petition was drafted by lawyer Abhik Chimni.

What Did the High Court Direct the Magistrate to Do?

Although the court rejected Bora’s plea at this stage, it issued directions to the SEM regarding the proceedings. The magistrate must ensure that Bora receives all relevant material connected to the case, PTI reported.

The directions came as part of the proceedings linked to the allegations against her.

Why Was Neha Bora Detained Before the March?

Bora was taken into preventive detention on October 16 while she was on her way to join the Cockroach Janta Party’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march at Connaught Place. She was released on October 17.

The proceedings before the SEM relate to alleged sloganeering at Mandi House, repeated protests near Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, and allegations that Bora instigated people to join the demonstration.

The case concerns the preventive proceedings initiated after the march. The High Court’s order rejects her challenge to the notice at this stage while requiring the SEM to provide relevant material.

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AISA President Neha Bora Challenged Rs 10,000 Bond Notice After Delhi March, High Court Rejects Plea, But Directs Magistrate to Share Key Material
Tags: AISABNSSdelhi high courtDelhi NewsLehra Do TirangaNeha BoraPeace Bond

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AISA President Neha Bora Challenged Rs 10,000 Bond Notice After Delhi March, High Court Rejects Plea, But Directs Magistrate to Share Key Material
AISA President Neha Bora Challenged Rs 10,000 Bond Notice After Delhi March, High Court Rejects Plea, But Directs Magistrate to Share Key Material
AISA President Neha Bora Challenged Rs 10,000 Bond Notice After Delhi March, High Court Rejects Plea, But Directs Magistrate to Share Key Material
AISA President Neha Bora Challenged Rs 10,000 Bond Notice After Delhi March, High Court Rejects Plea, But Directs Magistrate to Share Key Material
AISA President Neha Bora Challenged Rs 10,000 Bond Notice After Delhi March, High Court Rejects Plea, But Directs Magistrate to Share Key Material

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