Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Ajaz Khan Booked For Rape In Mumbai After Allegations By Female Actor

Ajaz Khan Booked For Rape In Mumbai After Allegations By Female Actor

Actor Ajaz Khan has been booked by Mumbai Police following serious allegations of rape levelled against him by a female actor. The complainant has accused Khan of sexually assaulting her under the pretext of marriage and offering her acting opportunities.

Ajaz Khan Booked For Rape In Mumbai After Allegations By Female Actor


Actor Ajaz Khan has been booked by Mumbai Police following serious allegations of rape levelled against him by a female actor. The complainant has accused Khan of sexually assaulting her under the pretext of marriage and offering her acting opportunities.

The case has been registered at Charkop police station in Mumbai. As per reports, multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita have been invoked in the FIR. The investigation is currently underway, and statements from both parties are expected to be recorded as the case progresses.

Khan, known for his appearances in films and reality TV shows, has not issued a public statement on the matter yet.

Must Read: Refrain From Inviting Anti India Speakers From Pakistan For News Debates: NBDA Issues Advisory

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

Actor Ajaz Khan

newsx

Kanpur Tragedy: Couple Killed, Three Children Feared Dead In Factory Blaze
newsx

Ajaz Khan Booked For Rape In Mumbai After Allegations By Female Actor
newsx

Refrain From Inviting Anti India Speakers From Pakistan For News Debates: NBDA Issues Advisory
newsx

Pakistan On The 11th Consecutive Day Attempts Ceasefire Violation Across LOC
newsx

Baba Ramdev on India-Pakistan War: Pakistan Can’t Survive Even 4 Days
newsx

Kanpur Fire Incident: Mayor Reveals Family of Five Stuck in Burning Building
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kanpur Tragedy: Couple Killed, Three Children Feared Dead In Factory Blaze

Kanpur Tragedy: Couple Killed, Three Children Feared Dead In Factory Blaze

Refrain From Inviting Anti India Speakers From Pakistan For News Debates: NBDA Issues Advisory

Refrain From Inviting Anti India Speakers From Pakistan For News Debates: NBDA Issues Advisory

Pakistan On The 11th Consecutive Day Attempts Ceasefire Violation Across LOC

Pakistan On The 11th Consecutive Day Attempts Ceasefire Violation Across LOC

Baba Ramdev on India-Pakistan War: Pakistan Can’t Survive Even 4 Days

Baba Ramdev on India-Pakistan War: Pakistan Can’t Survive Even 4 Days

Kanpur Fire Incident: Mayor Reveals Family of Five Stuck in Burning Building

Kanpur Fire Incident: Mayor Reveals Family of Five Stuck in Burning Building

Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, And More Stars Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025

Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, And More Stars Attend F1 Miami Grand Prix 2025

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Met Gala 2025 Bizarre Rules: No Garlic, No Selfies, No Spouses And More

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Drama Unfolds: Ananya Panday Responds To Babil Khan’s ‘Rude’ Remark With Enigmatic Post

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments

Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies ‘Misunderstood’ Comments

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media