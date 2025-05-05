Ajaz Khan Booked For Rape In Mumbai After Allegations By Female Actor

Actor Ajaz Khan has been booked by Mumbai Police following serious allegations of rape levelled against him by a female actor. The complainant has accused Khan of sexually assaulting her under the pretext of marriage and offering her acting opportunities.

The case has been registered at Charkop police station in Mumbai. As per reports, multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita have been invoked in the FIR. The investigation is currently underway, and statements from both parties are expected to be recorded as the case progresses.

Khan, known for his appearances in films and reality TV shows, has not issued a public statement on the matter yet.

