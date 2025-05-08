Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi: Key Points You Need To Know As Centre Goes For All-Party Meet to Discuss Operation Sindoor

Prior to the all-party session, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to update him on the evolving situation across the border and domestic security measures.

The Indian government has scheduled an all-party meeting at 11 AM to provide a comprehensive briefing to national political leaders on Operation Sindoor—India’s military strike on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Here’s what you need to know:

Targets Included Major Lashkar-e-Taiba and JeM Facilities

The operation involved targeted missile strikes on key terror hubs including Lashkar-e-Taiba’s headquarters in Muridke and training centers in Bahawalpur. Additional strike sites included terror bases in Sialkot, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bhimber.

Strategic Goals and National Preparedness to Be Outlined

During the meeting, leaders will be informed about the strategic intent behind the operation, the exact terrorist infrastructure targeted, potential retaliatory scenarios from Pakistan, and India’s defense readiness.

NSA Briefs PM Modi Ahead of Political Consultation

Prior to the all-party session, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to update him on the evolving situation across the border and domestic security measures.

India’s Military Launches Controlled and Targeted Strike

Early Wednesday morning, between 1:05 AM and 1:30 AM, Indian armed forces conducted a 25-minute precision strike deploying 24 missiles. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the action was “proportionate, non-escalatory, and responsible,” with the goal of dismantling terror networks and preempting further threats.

Terror Chief Azhar Masood Confirms Family Casualties

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Azhar Masood publicly admitted that 10 of his family members were killed in the missile strikes conducted by India’s military.

The strike followed a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. India attributed the attack to Pakistan-based terror outfits.

Political Unity Over Operation Sindoor

Leaders from various political parties have extended full support to the Indian armed forces. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!”

As Indo-Pak tensions continue to rise, US President Donald Trump offered to mediate, stating that he hopes to see the conflict between the two countries “de-escalate” and expressed willingness to assist in peace efforts.

