Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi: Key Points You Need To Know As Centre Goes For All-Party Meet to Discuss Operation Sindoor

Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi: Key Points You Need To Know As Centre Goes For All-Party Meet to Discuss Operation Sindoor

Prior to the all-party session, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to update him on the evolving situation across the border and domestic security measures.

Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi: Key Points You Need To Know As Centre Goes For All-Party Meet to Discuss Operation Sindoor

Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi


The Indian government has scheduled an all-party meeting at 11 AM to provide a comprehensive briefing to national political leaders on Operation Sindoor—India’s military strike on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Here’s what you need to know:

Targets Included Major Lashkar-e-Taiba and JeM Facilities

The operation involved targeted missile strikes on key terror hubs including Lashkar-e-Taiba’s headquarters in Muridke and training centers in Bahawalpur. Additional strike sites included terror bases in Sialkot, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, and Bhimber.

Strategic Goals and National Preparedness to Be Outlined

During the meeting, leaders will be informed about the strategic intent behind the operation, the exact terrorist infrastructure targeted, potential retaliatory scenarios from Pakistan, and India’s defense readiness.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

NSA Briefs PM Modi Ahead of Political Consultation

Prior to the all-party session, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to update him on the evolving situation across the border and domestic security measures.

India’s Military Launches Controlled and Targeted Strike

Early Wednesday morning, between 1:05 AM and 1:30 AM, Indian armed forces conducted a 25-minute precision strike deploying 24 missiles. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasized the action was “proportionate, non-escalatory, and responsible,” with the goal of dismantling terror networks and preempting further threats.

Terror Chief Azhar Masood Confirms Family Casualties

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) leader Azhar Masood publicly admitted that 10 of his family members were killed in the missile strikes conducted by India’s military.

The strike followed a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. India attributed the attack to Pakistan-based terror outfits.

Political Unity Over Operation Sindoor

Leaders from various political parties have extended full support to the Indian armed forces. Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Proud of our Armed Forces. Jai Hind!”

As Indo-Pak tensions continue to rise, US President Donald Trump offered to mediate, stating that he hopes to see the conflict between the two countries “de-escalate” and expressed willingness to assist in peace efforts.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Tightens Security Along 1,037-Km Border, Seals Border With Pakistan A Day After Operation Sindoor

Filed under

ajit doval Operation Sindoor PM Modi

Following Operation Sindo

Kiren Rijiju Says ‘Entire Country Is With Armed Forces’ In All-Party Meeting
newsx

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept...
newsx

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’
Amid escalating tensions

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’
newsx

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor
Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi

Ajit Doval Briefs PM Modi: Key Points You Need To Know As Centre Goes For...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Kiren Rijiju Says ‘Entire Country Is With Armed Forces’ In All-Party Meeting

Kiren Rijiju Says ‘Entire Country Is With Armed Forces’ In All-Party Meeting

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept Even One’

Watch, Pakistan Influencer Praise India’s Defence Says, ‘India Achieved All Targets, Pakistan Failed To Intercept...

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’

Pakistan Defence Minister Trolled For Claiming Indian Fighter Jets Downed ‘All Over Social Media’

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’

Nishikant Dubey Urges Curb On Social Media Accounts With ‘Pakistani Mentality’

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor

Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Erdogan For Turkiye’s Support Amid India’s Operation Sindoor

Entertainment

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Begins New Chapter With Debut Production ‘Subham’, Releases May 9

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Kim Soo-Hyun Accused By Kim Sae-Ron’s Family Of Underage Relationship, Legal Battle Escalates

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media