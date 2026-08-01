Ajit Doval Receives Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 From Amit Shah: Why India’s NSA Was Honoured?

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was awarded the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award this Saturday in Pune. The award was given to him by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah for his immense contribution to making India secure in terms of its national security.

The award was presented to the NSA in a function held on the occasion of the 106th death anniversary of freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

This event was conducted on the premises of the ground of Kataria High School in Mukundnagar, Pune. Different political figures were also present at the ceremony, like the CM of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, along with other CMs of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

Many other politicians, dignitaries and members of the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust also made their presence felt at the event.

Why Was Ajit Doval Chosen for the Award?

Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust selected Ajit Doval for his outstanding contribution to strengthening Indian security. A few points must be noted here: Ajit Doval is the longest-serving NSA in India and has been instrumental in formulating India’s security strategy.

Doval has been involved in many operations, including Operation Sindoor, Balakot air strikes and the surgical strikes.

About the Lokmanya Tilak National Award

The Lokmanya Tilak National Award was instituted in 1983, and since then it has been presented every year on August 1, the death anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

The award recognises individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the nation’s progress and development.

Several great leaders have been bestowed this prestigious honour over time. Among previous awardees were India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, and Indira Gandhi; former President Pranab Mukherjee; socialist activist S.M. Joshi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who won this award last year.

Amit Shah Honours Annabhau Sathe

Alongside presenting his tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah offered his tribute to another great personality, Annabhau Sathe, a great Marathi poet and social reformer, on his birth anniversary during his Pune visit.

Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with his deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, accompanied Amit Shah, who paid floral tribute to the statue of Annabhau Sathe at Sarasbaug. Annabhau Sathe, born on August 1, 1920, was the first Dalit writer, poet and social reformer of India.