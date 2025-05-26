Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will not attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues scheduled in Moscow from May 27 to 29, sources confirmed on Monday.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will not attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues scheduled in Moscow from May 27 to 29, sources confirmed on Monday. The decision comes as Doval is reportedly down with a seasonal flu, preventing his participation in the high-profile multilateral gathering.

Sources added that while Doval was expected to join the event earlier, he has conveyed his interest in pursuing bilateral discussions with Russian officials on strategic and security matters at a suitable date in the near future.

A Strong India-Russia Security Equation

Last year, during his visit to St Petersburg for the BRICS NSA meeting, Doval had met Russian President Vladimir Putin. The interaction, described by the Russian side as significant, underscored the depth of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. In a message shared via Telegram, the Russian Embassy in India quoted President Putin as acknowledging the crucial role of security cooperation in bilateral ties and thanking India for sustained engagement.

Doval had also held a bilateral meeting with Sergei Shoigu, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, where both sides reviewed key issues in the global and regional security landscape.

The Russian Embassy, reiterating the strength of the partnership, described India as one of Moscow’s key like-minded partners globally. “New Delhi is one of Moscow’s main like-minded partners in the world arena, whose friendship has confidently stood the test of time,” Secretary Shoigu said, as quoted in the statement.

Despite Doval’s absence from this year’s security forum, officials from both nations remain committed to advancing their strategic agenda. The next phase of high-level dialogue is expected soon, maintaining the continuity of close India-Russia coordination on vital global security challenges.

