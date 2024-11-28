A Rajasthan court has accepted a petition claiming that the Ajmer Sharif Dargah was originally a Shiva temple. The case, set for a hearing on December 20, follows similar claims regarding other religious sites in India.

Recent legal development in Rajasthan has sparked intense debate, as a local court accepted a petition alleging that the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, dedicated to Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, was originally a Shiva temple. This follows the controversial survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which triggered protests and violent clashes, resulting in the deaths of five Muslims, including a minor.

The Petition: Claims of a Shiva Temple at Ajmer Dargah

The petition was filed by Vishnu Gupta, a leader of the right-wing Hindu Sena, who demands that the Ajmer Dargah be officially declared the “Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple.” Gupta’s plea requests the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conduct a thorough survey of the site to confirm its religious and historical significance. Furthermore, he calls for the cancellation of all legal registrations associated with the dargah and for Hindus to be granted the right to worship at the site. The case has now been taken up by Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel, who has issued notices to the Ajmer Dargah Committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the ASI, asking them to respond to the petition. The case is set for a hearing on December 20.

AAP MP Urges SC Intervention: The Place of Worship Act

In response to the petition, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has called on the Supreme Court to intervene, citing the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. This Act, which prohibits the alteration of the religious character of places of worship as they stood on August 15, 1947, was introduced to prevent communal strife and legal disputes over religious sites. Singh warned that such claims—asserting that mosques were once Hindu temples—could lead to widespread unrest. He criticized the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly fueling these divisive issues.

What Is the Places of Worship Act, 1991?

The Places of Worship Act, 1991 was enacted to maintain the status quo of religious sites in India. It prohibits the conversion of any place of worship, whether fully or partially, from one religion to another. The law was designed to promote interfaith harmony by preserving the religious identity of sites as they existed on August 15, 1947. Section 4 of the Act reinforces this by preventing any change to the religious character of such sites. The law also invalidates any legal disputes concerning the conversion of religious sites before 1947. However, notable exceptions include the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, which was already under judicial scrutiny when the Act was passed.

Religious Site Claims: Other Mosques and Monuments Under Scrutiny

The controversy surrounding the Ajmer Dargah is not isolated. Other religious sites across India have faced similar claims, fueling communal tensions and unrest:

Gyanvapi Mosque, Varanasi: Hindu groups allege that the mosque was built on the remains of a Hindu temple. In 2022, a court-ordered survey led to disputes over a structure that some claim is a shivling, while Muslims contend it is a fountain.

Hindu groups allege that the mosque was built on the remains of a Hindu temple. In 2022, a court-ordered survey led to disputes over a structure that some claim is a shivling, while Muslims contend it is a fountain. Shahi Idgah Mosque, Mathura: Hindu groups assert that the mosque was built on a sacred Hindu site. The 2019 Supreme Court Ayodhya verdict reignited these claims, fueling further religious discord.

Hindu groups assert that the mosque was built on a sacred Hindu site. The 2019 Supreme Court Ayodhya verdict reignited these claims, fueling further religious discord. Haji Malang Dargah, Maharashtra: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s statements claiming the dargah was originally a Hindu temple sparked new tensions.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s statements claiming the dargah was originally a Hindu temple sparked new tensions. Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid, Uttar Pradesh: A court-ordered survey here claimed the mosque was built atop a Hindu temple, leading to violent protests and deaths.

A court-ordered survey here claimed the mosque was built atop a Hindu temple, leading to violent protests and deaths. Qutub Minar, Delhi: Hindu groups argue that Qutub Minar was originally part of a Hindu temple complex, referred to as the Vishnu Stambh. This theory gained prominence following comments by ASI officials suggesting Hindu origins for the site.

The Growing Controversy: Impact on National Harmony

These disputes are stoking divisions and raising concerns about the potential for widespread communal conflict. With the Ajmer Dargah case set for hearing next month, the growing trend of claims about mosques and dargahs built on former Hindu temples is raising questions about how India can navigate its complex religious landscape without further inflaming tensions.

