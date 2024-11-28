Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ajmer Dargah Sharif Claimed As Shiva Temple In New Site Dispute.Which Other Mosques Or Monuments Face Such Claims?

A Rajasthan court has accepted a petition claiming that the Ajmer Sharif Dargah was originally a Shiva temple. The case, set for a hearing on December 20, follows similar claims regarding other religious sites in India.

Ajmer Dargah Sharif Claimed As Shiva Temple In New Site Dispute.Which Other Mosques Or Monuments Face Such Claims?

Recent legal development in Rajasthan has sparked intense debate, as a local court accepted a petition alleging that the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, dedicated to Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, was originally a Shiva temple. This follows the controversial survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which triggered protests and violent clashes, resulting in the deaths of five Muslims, including a minor.

The Petition: Claims of a Shiva Temple at Ajmer Dargah

The petition was filed by Vishnu Gupta, a leader of the right-wing Hindu Sena, who demands that the Ajmer Dargah be officially declared the “Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple.” Gupta’s plea requests the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conduct a thorough survey of the site to confirm its religious and historical significance. Furthermore, he calls for the cancellation of all legal registrations associated with the dargah and for Hindus to be granted the right to worship at the site. The case has now been taken up by Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel, who has issued notices to the Ajmer Dargah Committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the ASI, asking them to respond to the petition. The case is set for a hearing on December 20.

AAP MP Urges SC Intervention: The Place of Worship Act

In response to the petition, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has called on the Supreme Court to intervene, citing the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. This Act, which prohibits the alteration of the religious character of places of worship as they stood on August 15, 1947, was introduced to prevent communal strife and legal disputes over religious sites. Singh warned that such claims—asserting that mosques were once Hindu temples—could lead to widespread unrest. He criticized the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly fueling these divisive issues.

What Is the Places of Worship Act, 1991?

The Places of Worship Act, 1991 was enacted to maintain the status quo of religious sites in India. It prohibits the conversion of any place of worship, whether fully or partially, from one religion to another. The law was designed to promote interfaith harmony by preserving the religious identity of sites as they existed on August 15, 1947. Section 4 of the Act reinforces this by preventing any change to the religious character of such sites. The law also invalidates any legal disputes concerning the conversion of religious sites before 1947. However, notable exceptions include the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, which was already under judicial scrutiny when the Act was passed.

Religious Site Claims: Other Mosques and Monuments Under Scrutiny

The controversy surrounding the Ajmer Dargah is not isolated. Other religious sites across India have faced similar claims, fueling communal tensions and unrest:

  • Gyanvapi Mosque, Varanasi: Hindu groups allege that the mosque was built on the remains of a Hindu temple. In 2022, a court-ordered survey led to disputes over a structure that some claim is a shivling, while Muslims contend it is a fountain.
  • Shahi Idgah Mosque, Mathura: Hindu groups assert that the mosque was built on a sacred Hindu site. The 2019 Supreme Court Ayodhya verdict reignited these claims, fueling further religious discord.
  • Haji Malang Dargah, Maharashtra: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s statements claiming the dargah was originally a Hindu temple sparked new tensions.
  • Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid, Uttar Pradesh: A court-ordered survey here claimed the mosque was built atop a Hindu temple, leading to violent protests and deaths.
  • Qutub Minar, Delhi: Hindu groups argue that Qutub Minar was originally part of a Hindu temple complex, referred to as the Vishnu Stambh. This theory gained prominence following comments by ASI officials suggesting Hindu origins for the site.

The Growing Controversy: Impact on National Harmony

These disputes are stoking divisions and raising concerns about the potential for widespread communal conflict. With the Ajmer Dargah case set for hearing next month, the growing trend of claims about mosques and dargahs built on former Hindu temples is raising questions about how India can navigate its complex religious landscape without further inflaming tensions.

MUST READ: Cyclone Fengal Nears Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast; Heavy Rainfall and Disruptions Predicted

Filed under

Gyanvapi Mosque QUTUB MINAR Shahi Idgah Mathura
Advertisement

Also Read

Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia Among Firms Fined Rs 7,300 cr For Emission Breach

Hyundai, Mahindra, Kia Among Firms Fined Rs 7,300 cr For Emission Breach

Singer Mary Millben Calls For World Leaders To Condemn Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Singer Mary Millben Calls For World Leaders To Condemn Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

VIDEO: Prisoner Celebrates Release With Breakdance Outside Jail; Officials Laud His Talent

VIDEO: Prisoner Celebrates Release With Breakdance Outside Jail; Officials Laud His Talent

ED Team Attacked During Raid on Delhi Farmhouse; Cybercrime Probe Underway

ED Team Attacked During Raid on Delhi Farmhouse; Cybercrime Probe Underway

Thousands Of People Return Their Homes As Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Takes Hold

Thousands Of People Return Their Homes As Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Takes Hold

Entertainment

Did You Know THIS Boycotted Actor Is Richer Than Ranbir, Allu Arjun; Owns ₹1200-Crore Empire Despite Career Setbacks

Did You Know THIS Boycotted Actor Is Richer Than Ranbir, Allu Arjun; Owns ₹1200-Crore Empire

Sean “Diddy” Combs To Remain In Jail After Bail Denied In Trafficking Case

Sean “Diddy” Combs To Remain In Jail After Bail Denied In Trafficking Case

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Dhanush And Aishwarya Rajinikanth Officially Granted Divorce

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Squid Game season 2 Trailer Out: Everything You Need To Know About Netflix’s Popular Show

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

Here’s Why Retail & Fashion Leader Sunaina Kwatra Feels Sustainability Is The Future Of Fashion

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

What Is Eyelash Dandruff? Causes, Risks, And Treatment For Healthier Lashes

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Australian Bishop Predicts Scary Future: World War III With Humanity’s Darkest Chapter

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Tea Of Rs 1 Lakh, Dubai Cafe Serves Gold Tea

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox