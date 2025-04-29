Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Ajmer Factory Fire: Blaze Erupts At Palra Industrial Area, No Casualties Reported

Ajmer Factory Fire: Blaze Erupts At Palra Industrial Area, No Casualties Reported

The incident occurred around midnight, prompting a swift response from the local fire department. Over 15 fire tenders were deployed to the scene to bring the blaze under control.

Ajmer Factory Fire: Blaze Erupts At Palra Industrial Area, No Casualties Reported

Ajmer Factory Fire: Blaze Erupts At Palra Industrial Area, No Casualties Reported


A massive fire broke out late Tuesday night at a paper factory located in the Palra Industrial Area of Ajmer, Rajasthan. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, officials confirmed.

Over 15 Fire Tenders Deployed, Operation Underway

The incident occurred around midnight, prompting a swift response from the local fire department. Over 15 fire tenders were deployed to the scene to bring the blaze under control. The operation continued through the night, as firefighters worked tirelessly to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent factories and storage units.

“As soon as we received the fire information, we reached the spot. We started the operation to douse the fire. We are hopeful that by morning, we will be able to control the situation,” said Gaurav Tanwar, Fire Officer, speaking to ANI.

No Injuries Reported; Cause Yet to Be Determined

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine how the blaze started. The paper factory reportedly contained large amounts of flammable materials, which may have accelerated the spread of the fire.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Local residents and workers in the area were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Heavy smoke was seen rising from the factory, and firefighters were seen using high-pressure hoses to tackle the flames.

Officials assured that all safety protocols were being followed, and nearby units were being monitored closely. Further updates are expected once the fire is completely extinguished and a detailed assessment is carried out.

ALSO READ: PM Modi ‘Gayab’ Controversy: Congress Deletes Post After Facing Severe Backlash

 

Filed under

Ajmer Factory Fire Palra Rajasthan

newsx

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless
newsx

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment
newsx

Donald Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office With Michigan Rally
newsx

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Mark Carney On Liberal Party’s Decisive Victory In Canada
newsx

Milwaukee Judge Suspended Amid Allegations Of Aiding Man Wanted By Immigration Authorities
newsx

14 Dead In Mechuapatti Hotel Fire In Kolkata, Bodies Recovered, Confirms Police
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless

Watch: Dushmantha Chameera’s Jaw-Dropping Diving Catch Leaves Mitchell Starc Speechless

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment

EAM S Jaishankar Congratulates Somalia’s New Foreign Minister On Appointment

Donald Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office With Michigan Rally

Donald Trump Celebrates 100 Days In Office With Michigan Rally

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Mark Carney On Liberal Party’s Decisive Victory In Canada

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Mark Carney On Liberal Party’s Decisive Victory In Canada

Milwaukee Judge Suspended Amid Allegations Of Aiding Man Wanted By Immigration Authorities

Milwaukee Judge Suspended Amid Allegations Of Aiding Man Wanted By Immigration Authorities

Entertainment

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand Confirms

King: Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan, Director Siddharth Anand

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Is Shah Rukh Khan Joining The Marvel Universe? Here’s The Truth Behind The Buzz

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In 2026!

Jr NTR’s ‘NTRNeel’ Gets A Release Date: Prashanth Neel’s Action Drama To Hit Theatres In

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Is Abhishek Upmanyu? Comedian Deletes X Account After Viral Pakistan Comment Backlash

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga Forest

Who Was Rohit Basfore? Family Man Actor Found Dead Near A Waterfall In Assam’s Garbhanga

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After