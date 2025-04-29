Ajmer Factory Fire: Blaze Erupts At Palra Industrial Area, No Casualties Reported

The incident occurred around midnight, prompting a swift response from the local fire department. Over 15 fire tenders were deployed to the scene to bring the blaze under control.

A massive fire broke out late Tuesday night at a paper factory located in the Palra Industrial Area of Ajmer, Rajasthan. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, officials confirmed.

Over 15 Fire Tenders Deployed, Operation Underway

The incident occurred around midnight, prompting a swift response from the local fire department. Over 15 fire tenders were deployed to the scene to bring the blaze under control. The operation continued through the night, as firefighters worked tirelessly to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent factories and storage units.

“As soon as we received the fire information, we reached the spot. We started the operation to douse the fire. We are hopeful that by morning, we will be able to control the situation,” said Gaurav Tanwar, Fire Officer, speaking to ANI.

No Injuries Reported; Cause Yet to Be Determined

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine how the blaze started. The paper factory reportedly contained large amounts of flammable materials, which may have accelerated the spread of the fire.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

#WATCH | Rajasthan | A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Palra Industrial area of Ajmer. Fire tenders are present at the spot. Operations are underway to douse the fire. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3tIEGEq6TV — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025

Local residents and workers in the area were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Heavy smoke was seen rising from the factory, and firefighters were seen using high-pressure hoses to tackle the flames.

Officials assured that all safety protocols were being followed, and nearby units were being monitored closely. Further updates are expected once the fire is completely extinguished and a detailed assessment is carried out.

ALSO READ: PM Modi ‘Gayab’ Controversy: Congress Deletes Post After Facing Severe Backlash