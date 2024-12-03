Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Ajmer Sharif Survey Petition Triggers Demands For Protection Of Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra

A petition in an Ajmer court is calling for the restoration of Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra to its pre-Islamic heritage, claiming it was originally a Sanskrit college and temple. The petition highlights the presence of over 250 idols at the site, which is protected by the ASI.

Ajmer Sharif Survey Petition Triggers Demands For Protection Of Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra

A recent petition in an Ajmer court has reignited debates over the historical significance of the 12th-century mosque Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra. The petition calls for the restoration of the site to its pre-Islamic heritage, suggesting it was originally a Sanskrit college and temple before being demolished by invaders. This petition follows growing concerns over illegal activities at the site and has led to calls for a museum to be set up, housing over 250 idols discovered by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Demand for Restoration of Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra’s Heritage

Ajmer’s Deputy Mayor Neeraj Jain has been vocal in demanding that the monument’s original heritage be restored. Jain claims there is ample evidence to show that the site was once a Sanskrit college and temple. According to him, the ASI has confirmed the presence of these ancient structures, and the focus should be on stopping illegal activities and encroachments at the site, particularly the misuse of parking areas.

Jain further stated that the idols housed at the site should be displayed in a museum rather than remaining stored away. He emphasized that no additional survey was needed, as the historical evidence for the site’s pre-Islamic heritage is already well-documented.

The Debate Over Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra’s Origin

Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra is a protected ASI site located near the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Built in 1199 AD by Qutub-ud-Din-Aibak, the first Sultan of Delhi, the mosque is famous for being constructed from the ruins of earlier temples. The structure is believed to have been a site for a two-and-a-half-day fair, lending to its name “Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra.”

The ASI’s records confirm that the mosque includes several Hindu temple sculptures, providing evidence of its pre-Islamic origins. Jain monks and other community leaders have long argued that the monument was originally a Sanskrit school and even a Jain temple before it was converted into a mosque.

Political and Cultural Implications

The controversy surrounding the restoration of Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra extends beyond the petitioners’ claims. There have been tensions between different community leaders, with some questioning the site’s historical transformation and calling for the restoration of its Hindu and Jain roots.

The dispute reached a boiling point earlier this year when a group of Jain monks, accompanied by leaders from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), visited the site. Their visit, which raised objections from dargah officials, further fueled the debate over the site’s original identity. Furthermore, in November 2024, a civil court in Ajmer issued notices to the Ajmer Dargah Committee, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the ASI after a petition was filed by Vishnu Gupta, president of the Hindu Sena, alleging that the dargah was originally a Shiva temple.

Calls for a Museum and Preservation

The petitioners, including Jain, have consistently called for the creation of a museum at the site to display the numerous artifacts and idols preserved by the ASI. Jain argued that the display of these artifacts would offer a clearer understanding of the site’s multifaceted history and its importance to India’s cultural heritage.

 A Monument of Mixed Legacies

The demand for the restoration of Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra is part of a larger discussion on India’s cultural history, particularly the preservation and interpretation of monuments with complex pasts. The outcome of the petition and potential restoration efforts could have lasting implications for the region’s historical narrative and the cultural identity tied to such monuments.

MUST READ: Uber Shikara: You Can Now Book a Ride on India’s First Water Transport Service in Kashmir

Filed under

Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra AJMER SHARIF India’s cultural history Restoration of Adhai Din Ka Jhonpra

Advertisement

Also Read

A Small Asteroid Will Strike Earth Tonight: What You Need To Know About This Spectacular Fireball

A Small Asteroid Will Strike Earth Tonight: What You Need To Know About This Spectacular...

Laura Loomer Issues Stark Warning To Trump: ‘Snake And Traitor’ Seeking Key Cabinet Post

Laura Loomer Issues Stark Warning To Trump: ‘Snake And Traitor’ Seeking Key Cabinet Post

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef With NBA YoungBoy’s Younger Brother

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef...

Central Government Gives Details Of Measures To Combat Food Adulteration In Response To Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma’s Question

Central Government Gives Details Of Measures To Combat Food Adulteration In Response To Rajya Sabha...

Devendra Fadnavis Meets Eknath Shinde Amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Devendra Fadnavis Meets Eknath Shinde Amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Entertainment

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef With NBA YoungBoy’s Younger Brother

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef

When Did Gaurav Khanna Join Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa? ‘Swag Se Karoji Inka Swagat’ Is How The Actress Introduced Him

When Did Gaurav Khanna Join Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa? ‘Swag Se Karoji Inka Swagat’ Is

‘I’m a Dark Black Woman’: Serena Williams Calls Out ‘Haters’ Claiming She Bleaches Her Skin

‘I’m a Dark Black Woman’: Serena Williams Calls Out ‘Haters’ Claiming She Bleaches Her Skin

Tom Cruise Is Ditching Action For This New Supernatural Thriller Directed By Doug Liman- Deets Inside!

Tom Cruise Is Ditching Action For This New Supernatural Thriller Directed By Doug Liman- Deets

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Be Available And How Can You Access It?

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Be Available And How Can You Access It?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox