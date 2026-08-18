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Home > India News > What Bihar Govt Told Supreme Court On AK-47 Fired At Siwan Student Protest

What Bihar Govt Told Supreme Court On AK-47 Fired At Siwan Student Protest

Bihar govt tells Supreme Court an AK-47 was fired during Siwan student protests, but no one was injured by the rifle; three suffered minor firearm injuries.

Bihar Govt Says AK-47 Fired In Siwan, No One Hit By It (Image: X)
Bihar Govt Says AK-47 Fired In Siwan, No One Hit By It (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-18 10:53 IST

The Bihar government has told the Supreme Court that an AK-47 was fired during student protests in Siwan, but no protester was injured by the rifle. In its counter affidavit in PILs alleging police brutality, the state said a constable trapped in the crowd near JP Chowk fired four AK-47 rounds into the air to disperse protesters. The government said the force deployed there was inadequate and additional personnel had to be called in. The constable has since been suspended for “undesired conduct” and departmental proceedings have been started against him.

As per reports, the state said three protesters suffered “minor firearms injuries” near Hathi Chowk after an ASI fired two rounds from a 9mm pistol to disperse the mob. It stressed that the three were neither hit by AK-47 fire nor present at the spot where the rifle was used. A ballistic examination is still underway to establish the weapon used, distance of firing and angle of fire. The affidavit said an AK-47 is a platoon-level weapon meant for special operations, not law-and-order situations, and the DGP has issued instructions on its use.

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Bihar police response disputed as state denies disproportionate force

Reportedly, the Bihar government denied using “disproportionate force” to harm protesters and alleged that protesters damaged public property and deliberately attacked police personnel. It said protests turned violent in Gandhi Maidan near Ghulam Chowk, Jehanabad, Patna, Chapra, Bhagalpur, Sitamarhi, Aurangabad, Katihar, Kishanganj and Siwan.

At Chapra on July 25, the protest was peaceful until noon, after which an “unruly mob of anti-social elements” allegedly joined the crowd, vandalised property and pelted stones. Two BDOs, three police inspectors, two sub-inspectors and 11 constables were injured. One BDO lost an eye, while another suffered a severe head injury and is battling for life. The affidavit blamed calls by AISA and RYA, student organisations of CPI(ML), for the protests, while saying the Cockroach Janta Party’s July 24 call had no visible impact in Bihar.

Bihar affidavit lists arrests, releases and injuries during protests

According to reports, the state said 69 FIRs were registered and 500 arrests made between July 22 and July 25. Following Supreme Court directions, 222 student protesters with no criminal antecedents were released on bail, while 75 delinquent children were released by the Juvenile Justice Board. All under-18 children without criminal antecedents who had been arrested or detained were also released on simple bonds by themselves or their families.

The Bihar government said 157 police personnel and seven public servants were injured. It acknowledged that tear gas and water cannons were used, causing injuries to protesters. The state also said the Additional DGP was directed to preserve all video footage and records, while protesters’ personal information and digital data would not be disclosed publicly or on social media “for the time being”. It said no coercive action was being taken against protesting students with no criminal antecedents and that it had complied with the Supreme Court’s direction against publishing details of protesters, particularly students.

Also Read: How A Rs 200 ‘Verification’ Transfer Led Gujarat Cops To A Rs 1,071 Crore Cybercrime Trail    

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What Bihar Govt Told Supreme Court On AK-47 Fired At Siwan Student Protest

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What Bihar Govt Told Supreme Court On AK-47 Fired At Siwan Student Protest
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