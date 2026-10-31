Akasa Air Flight From Ahmedabad Lands Safely in Kolkata After Go-Around, But Post-Landing Inspection Reveals a Tail Strike

An Akasa Air aircraft flying from Ahmedabad to Kolkata suffered a tail strike while landing at the Kolkata airport on Saturday morning, as per PTI reports. The incident took place during the landing of flight QP 1925. Although the aircraft touched the ground safely after a go-around, a post-flight inspection found that its tail section had come in contact with the runway. The aircraft has since been parked at the airport for a detailed inspection.

Akasa Air Flight QP 1925 Makes Go-Around Before Landing

According to the airline, flight QP 1925 was approaching Kolkata from Ahmedabad when it carried out a go-around during landing. The aircraft landed safely on its subsequent approach. All passengers onboard were also able to disembark without any reported injuries.

In an official statement, Akasa Air confirmed the incident and said, “A post-flight inspection found that the aircraft’s tail section had come in contact with the ground.”

Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft Grounded After Incident

The aircraft involved in the incident was a Boeing 737 MAX 8. It landed at Kolkata airport at around 7.40 am on Saturday, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com. Following the discovery, the aircraft was parked at the airport for a detailed inspection. The number of passengers travelling on the flight could not be immediately ascertained.

Akasa Air Informs Authorities, Investigation Underway

The airline said it had followed the required safety procedures and informed the relevant authorities about the incident.

“In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities have been informed and the matter is under investigation,” Akasa Air said in its statement. Further details about the incident and the condition of the aircraft are awaited.