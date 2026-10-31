LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Akasa Air Flight From Ahmedabad Lands Safely in Kolkata After Go-Around, But Post-Landing Inspection Reveals a Tail Strike

Akasa Air Flight From Ahmedabad Lands Safely in Kolkata After Go-Around, But Post-Landing Inspection Reveals a Tail Strike

An Akasa Air flight from Ahmedabad to Kolkata suffered a tail strike during landing on Saturday morning. The aircraft landed safely, but a post-flight inspection found damage to its tail section.

Akasa Air (Photo: X)
Akasa Air (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 23:58 IST

An Akasa Air aircraft flying from Ahmedabad to Kolkata suffered a tail strike while landing at the Kolkata airport on Saturday morning, as per PTI reports. The incident took place during the landing of flight QP 1925. Although the aircraft touched the ground safely after a go-around, a post-flight inspection found that its tail section had come in contact with the runway. The aircraft has since been parked at the airport for a detailed inspection.

Akasa Air Flight QP 1925 Makes Go-Around Before Landing

According to the airline, flight QP 1925 was approaching Kolkata from Ahmedabad when it carried out a go-around during landing. The aircraft landed safely on its subsequent approach. All passengers onboard were also able to disembark without any reported injuries.

You Might Be Interested In

In an official statement, Akasa Air confirmed the incident and said, “A post-flight inspection found that the aircraft’s tail section had come in contact with the ground.”

Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft Grounded After Incident

The aircraft involved in the incident was a Boeing 737 MAX 8. It landed at Kolkata airport at around 7.40 am on Saturday, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com. Following the discovery, the aircraft was parked at the airport for a detailed inspection. The number of passengers travelling on the flight could not be immediately ascertained.

Akasa Air Informs Authorities, Investigation Underway

The airline said it had followed the required safety procedures and informed the relevant authorities about the incident.

“In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities have been informed and the matter is under investigation,” Akasa Air said in its statement. Further details about the incident and the condition of the aircraft are awaited.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Akasa Air Flight From Ahmedabad Lands Safely in Kolkata After Go-Around, But Post-Landing Inspection Reveals a Tail Strike
Tags: ahmedabadAircraft NewsAkasa Airaviation newsBoeing 737 MAX 8flight newshome-hero-pos-15Kolkata AirportTail Strike

RELATED News

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Strikes Down Water Charges on Hydropower Projects, Says They Are an Illegal Electricity Tax

Rajasthan IAS Officer Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas, Two Luxury Resorts and a Special Financial Package: What the Probe Has Revealed

Supreme Court Cancels Karnataka IPS Officer’s Bail in Lokayukta Corruption Case, Orders Surrender Within 3 Weeks

Rare Earth Lifestyle Launches Neem-Led Personal Care Brand Neemyukt

Eastern India’s Next Leg Of Growth Will Be Built On District Roads

LATEST NEWS

Money Laundering Case: ED Arrests Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan After Release from Jail, to Seek Custody

Just 15 Minutes After Wife Left Home, Punjab Father Allegedly Killed 18-Year-Old Daughter As He Wanted Son, Fled and Was Found Dead 24 Hours Later

MIL vs INT, Serie A: Check AC Milan vs Inter Milan All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

BAY vs BVB, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Chaos at Indore Rehabilitation Centre as Most Inmates Undergoing Addiction Treatment Reportedly Walk Out Together on Saturday, Here’s What Happened

Eight Years Of Relationship Ends In Tragedy As Udupi Man Is Allegedly Beaten And Threatened By Girlfriend’s Family Before Dying By Suicide Inside Hospital Toilet

UP Woman Lured With Job Offer, Held Captive For 10 Days In Muzaffarnagar Hotel; What Happened Next?

Halloween Preparations Take a Deadly Turn in California as Gunman Targets Spirit Halloween Store, Leaving One Dead and Six Injured

5 Killed, Including Mother And Son, 3 Nepali Women laborers As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Shimla

Mother and Daughter Murdered Over Land in Jharkhand, Own Son Joins 12 Others in Plot, Bodies Burnt With Diesel and Buried in Cave

Akasa Air Flight From Ahmedabad Lands Safely in Kolkata After Go-Around, But Post-Landing Inspection Reveals a Tail Strike

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Akasa Air Flight From Ahmedabad Lands Safely in Kolkata After Go-Around, But Post-Landing Inspection Reveals a Tail Strike

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Akasa Air Flight From Ahmedabad Lands Safely in Kolkata After Go-Around, But Post-Landing Inspection Reveals a Tail Strike
Akasa Air Flight From Ahmedabad Lands Safely in Kolkata After Go-Around, But Post-Landing Inspection Reveals a Tail Strike
Akasa Air Flight From Ahmedabad Lands Safely in Kolkata After Go-Around, But Post-Landing Inspection Reveals a Tail Strike
Akasa Air Flight From Ahmedabad Lands Safely in Kolkata After Go-Around, But Post-Landing Inspection Reveals a Tail Strike
Akasa Air Flight From Ahmedabad Lands Safely in Kolkata After Go-Around, But Post-Landing Inspection Reveals a Tail Strike

QUICK LINKS