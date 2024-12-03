Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP On Sambhal, Calls It ‘Planned Violence’: Lok Sabha Winter Session

This development follows Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to allow Akhilesh Yadav to address the issue during the Zero Hour.

In a recent address in the parliament, Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, made serious allegations against the BJP regarding the violence in Sambhal. He stated that the violence in the region, known for its humanity and brotherhood, was a result of “planned violence” orchestrated by the BJP. Yadav highlighted that the BJP’s repeated references to religious issues were endangering communal harmony and that their actions were deliberately causing tension in the region.

This development follows Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s decision to allow Akhilesh Yadav to address the issue during the Zero Hour. Earlier in the day, the Samajwadi Party had chosen to skip the INDIA bloc’s protest against Adani in the Parliament complex before the commencement of the day’s proceedings.

Yadav pointed out the suspicious timing of the violence, mentioning that the Uttar Pradesh elections were originally scheduled for December 13, 2024, but were unexpectedly postponed to December 20. He suggested that the delay in elections was part of a strategy to inflame communal tensions.

Akhilesh Yadav claims that the violence began with the filing of a petition on November 19, 2024, against the Sahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. He criticized the court for passing a survey order the same day, without hearing from the other party involved, describing the situation as shocking. Yadav further claimed that the police acted with undue haste, arriving at the mosque within hours and setting up barricades to prevent people from attending Friday prayers on November 22. Despite these actions, the public did not engage in protests, he added.

However, on November 23, the police announced another survey would take place the next day, despite the fact that a survey had already been conducted. The situation escalated when, after the survey, a gathering of people started asking questions. In response, police used lathi charges, and protestors retaliated with stones. Yadav accused the police of using firearms and claimed that five innocent people, who had gone to collect household items, were killed. He blamed the police and administration for escalating the violence in Sambhal, calling for the suspension of those involved to ensure justice for the victims.

Finally, Yadav stated that the ongoing struggle was not just local, but part of a larger fight involving Delhi and Lucknow, with both cities attempting to follow the same troubling path.

