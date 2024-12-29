Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Ballot Paper Voting, Suspects Trust In EVMs

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has urged the Indian government to revert to conducting elections using ballot papers, expressing a lack of trust in electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Ballot Paper Voting, Suspects Trust In EVMs

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has urged the Indian government to revert to conducting elections using ballot papers, expressing a lack of trust in electronic voting machines (EVMs). Yadav’s statement came during a press conference in Lucknow, where he was joined by Rahul Kumar Kamboj, an Indian-origin Member of Parliament in Germany.

Ballot Paper Voting: A Model from Germany

Yadav compared India’s reliance on EVMs to Germany, where elections are still held using ballot papers. He emphasized that a ballot-based voting system would inspire greater trust in the electoral process. “Even a country like Germany conducts elections using ballot papers. But in India, elections are conducted with EVMs to serve vested interests,” he said.

Yadav further criticized the EVM system, claiming that not only the public but even elected leaders lack confidence in the process. “No one trusts EVMs. Even the faces of those who win elections seem dejected as they too do not have faith in the system,” he added.

Rahul Kumar Kamboj, who was present at the press conference, reinforced Yadav’s point by discussing the advantages of Germany’s voting system. He explained that one of the key benefits of using ballot papers is the ability to conduct a recount in the event of discrepancies. “In Germany, voting is still conducted using ballot papers. It is an important system because any discrepancies can be addressed with a recount,” Kamboj said.

Building Bridges Between India and Germany

While the focus of the press conference was on election reform, Kamboj also highlighted the significance of fostering stronger ties between India and Germany. He spoke about his efforts to promote collaboration between Indian-origin individuals and Germany, focusing on cultural exchanges and opportunities for young people. “My efforts are focused on fostering a collaboration between Indian-origin individuals and Germany, so that the qualities of both countries can come together,” Kamboj said.

Kamboj invited people to participate in upcoming cultural festivals in Germany, assuring that visa issues would no longer be a hurdle. He also stressed the need to bring European opportunities to India, specifically Uttar Pradesh, and create avenues for progress.

In his address, Yadav emphasized the importance of providing better education and training to the younger generation in India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. “Our youngsters need better education, training, and skills to secure good jobs. Building bridges between opportunities will open pathways to progress,” he said.

Yadav also reflected on his visit to Germany, recalling his trip to Hannover. “I remember visiting Frankfurt and deciding to travel to Hannover by road. The roads in Germany are among the best and that inspired me to replicate them in Uttar Pradesh,” he said. He mentioned how the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, one of the state’s most prominent infrastructure projects, has become one of the best roads in the country.

Strengthening Ties for a Better Future

Yadav welcomed Kamboj’s visit, seeing it as an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between India and Germany for the benefit of both nations. “Your visit has created an opportunity to deepen the relationship between our regions, which will benefit the people of this state and country,” Yadav said.

As part of his vision for a brighter future, Yadav reiterated his commitment to creating more opportunities for the youth while continuing to build stronger ties with international partners like Germany.

Read More : Netanyahu Faces Prostate Surgery Amidst Managing Multiple Crises

Filed under

Akshilesh Yadav

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance Sequences

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance...

WB Police Urges MEA To Tighten Passport Verification Amid Rising Rackets

WB Police Urges MEA To Tighten Passport Verification Amid Rising Rackets

Dietician Reveals ‘Only Two Foods’ Causes Cancer, ‘Sugar is Not One Of Them’

Dietician Reveals ‘Only Two Foods’ Causes Cancer, ‘Sugar is Not One Of Them’

VIDEO: First Commercial Flight Successfully Lands At Navi Mumbai International Airport

VIDEO: First Commercial Flight Successfully Lands At Navi Mumbai International Airport

Weather Update: Cold Wave And Snowfall To Hit North India, IMD Issues Weather Alert

Weather Update: Cold Wave And Snowfall To Hit North India, IMD Issues Weather Alert

Entertainment

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance Sequences

Watch | Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Sparks Excitement As ‘Sawadeeka’ Song Goes Viral With Stunning Dance

Late Pioneer of Cable TV, Charles Dolan Leaves Behind A Legacy

Late Pioneer of Cable TV, Charles Dolan Leaves Behind A Legacy

Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta Calls Out This Bollywood Actor For Being ‘Extremely Egoistic’

Shark Tank Judge Aman Gupta Calls Out This Bollywood Actor For Being ‘Extremely Egoistic’

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Actress Seema G. Nayar Pays Tribute To Late Actor Dileep Shankar

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping Net Worth Of $20 Million

Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox