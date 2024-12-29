Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Ballot Paper Voting, Suspects Trust In EVMs

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has urged the Indian government to revert to conducting elections using ballot papers, expressing a lack of trust in electronic voting machines (EVMs). Yadav’s statement came during a press conference in Lucknow, where he was joined by Rahul Kumar Kamboj, an Indian-origin Member of Parliament in Germany.

Ballot Paper Voting: A Model from Germany

Yadav compared India’s reliance on EVMs to Germany, where elections are still held using ballot papers. He emphasized that a ballot-based voting system would inspire greater trust in the electoral process. “Even a country like Germany conducts elections using ballot papers. But in India, elections are conducted with EVMs to serve vested interests,” he said.

Yadav further criticized the EVM system, claiming that not only the public but even elected leaders lack confidence in the process. “No one trusts EVMs. Even the faces of those who win elections seem dejected as they too do not have faith in the system,” he added.

Rahul Kumar Kamboj, who was present at the press conference, reinforced Yadav’s point by discussing the advantages of Germany’s voting system. He explained that one of the key benefits of using ballot papers is the ability to conduct a recount in the event of discrepancies. “In Germany, voting is still conducted using ballot papers. It is an important system because any discrepancies can be addressed with a recount,” Kamboj said.

Building Bridges Between India and Germany

While the focus of the press conference was on election reform, Kamboj also highlighted the significance of fostering stronger ties between India and Germany. He spoke about his efforts to promote collaboration between Indian-origin individuals and Germany, focusing on cultural exchanges and opportunities for young people. “My efforts are focused on fostering a collaboration between Indian-origin individuals and Germany, so that the qualities of both countries can come together,” Kamboj said.

Kamboj invited people to participate in upcoming cultural festivals in Germany, assuring that visa issues would no longer be a hurdle. He also stressed the need to bring European opportunities to India, specifically Uttar Pradesh, and create avenues for progress.

In his address, Yadav emphasized the importance of providing better education and training to the younger generation in India, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. “Our youngsters need better education, training, and skills to secure good jobs. Building bridges between opportunities will open pathways to progress,” he said.

Yadav also reflected on his visit to Germany, recalling his trip to Hannover. “I remember visiting Frankfurt and deciding to travel to Hannover by road. The roads in Germany are among the best and that inspired me to replicate them in Uttar Pradesh,” he said. He mentioned how the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, one of the state’s most prominent infrastructure projects, has become one of the best roads in the country.

Strengthening Ties for a Better Future

Yadav welcomed Kamboj’s visit, seeing it as an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between India and Germany for the benefit of both nations. “Your visit has created an opportunity to deepen the relationship between our regions, which will benefit the people of this state and country,” Yadav said.

As part of his vision for a brighter future, Yadav reiterated his commitment to creating more opportunities for the youth while continuing to build stronger ties with international partners like Germany.

