Akhilesh Yadav Comments On Budget 2025, Says ‘Samriddhi Ki Diwali Aur Khushiyo Ki Eid Ho’

Speaking in the Lok Sabha about the budget, Akhilesh Yadav commented on the budget 2025. He said, "I would like to say that the government should incorporate the suggestions I have put forward and not remain focused only on propaganda."

Referring to the President’s address, he stated, “I agree with everything the Honorable President has said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented 10 budgets so far, and I want to say that a budget should be one that brings hope for all—samriddhi ki Diwali aur khushiyo ki Eid ho.”

Akhilesh Yadav On Caste Census

“Our demand for a caste census is not new. Many leaders across North India and the country have contributed to this movement, and we are carrying it forward today,” Yadav stated. He highlighted that the rights granted under the Constitution, framed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, including the provision of reservation, must be reinforced through a caste-based census.

We Stand With You: Akhilesh Yadav To Congress

Yadav pointed out the shifting stance of the Congress party on the issue, stating, “Congress was not always in favor of the caste census. Had they supported it earlier, we wouldn’t have to stand here today demanding it. But now, even Congress supports the caste census, and I want to tell my colleagues in Congress that we stand with you on this issue. In fact, we will walk ahead of you and support you in this fight. No one can stop the caste census now.”

