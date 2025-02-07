Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Recent Fire At Mahakumbh

A third major fire broke out at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, causing significant damage to over a dozen camps. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The fire, which started at the ISKCON camp in Sector 18, quickly spread to nearby camps. Fire tenders were immediately dispatched and managed to contain the blaze within half an hour.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav seized the opportunity to criticize the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the party has set the Mahakumbh on fire. “Sachchai yeh hai ki BJP ne Kumbh mein aag lagadi, Kumbh ki hi aag lagadi,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma confirmed that the fire was brought under control quickly, and no injuries were reported. DIG (Maha Kumbh) Vaibhav Krishna also assured the public that the fire incident has been completely controlled by the fire brigades.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This incident marks the third major fire at the Mahakumbh Mela this year. Earlier, on January 19, a massive fire broke out in Sector 19 due to a cylinder blast, and on January 25, two cars caught fire in Sector 2. Both incidents also resulted in no casualties.

ISKCON‘s camp, known for its mega community kitchen run in association with the Adani Foundation, was particularly affected by the fire. Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his family had visited the Mahakumbh in January, distributing free meals to pilgrims and offering prayers at Sangam.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the damage incurred. The Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue until February 26, with significant ‘snan’ dates on February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

ALSO READ: My Family Has Sold Our Land For My Dream, Now It’s Shattered:Pradeep Singh|NewsX Exclusive