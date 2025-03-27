Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP ‘They Love Foul Smell, We like Fragrance’: UP Govt Hits Back

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further asserted that while the BJP is focused on building cowsheds, his party had envisioned a "perfume park" to boost local industry.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of spreading the “stench of hatred” while his party promoted the “fragrance of brotherhood.” The remarks were made during his visit to Kannauj, where he criticized the ruling party for prioritizing the construction of “gaushalas” (cowsheds) over developmental projects.

“Kannauj has always spread the fragrance of brotherhood, but BJP spreads the stench of hatred. I urge the people of Kannauj to remove this BJP stench completely. It has been reduced to some extent, but next time, remove it entirely so that Kannauj’s stalled development can move forward,” Yadav said, as quoted by PTI.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further asserted that while the BJP is focused on building cowsheds, his party had envisioned a “perfume park” to boost local industry. “They like foul smell, that’s why they are building ‘gaushalas’. We like fragrance, that’s why we were making a perfume park,” Yadav added. He also alleged that funds meant for capturing stray bulls were being misused.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya Hits Back

Reacting sharply to Yadav’s remarks, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused him of being disconnected from his roots. Taking to X, Maurya referenced renowned writer Munshi Premchand to emphasize the importance of cow dung in rural life.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“If a farmer’s son finds cow dung foul-smelling, it means he has lost touch with his roots and his society. Munshi Premchand once wrote that if a farmer’s son dislikes cow dung, famine is inevitable. If Akhilesh Yadav finds cow dung stinky, it is certain that his party is heading towards political extinction,” Maurya said.

BJP Spokesperson Slams Akhilesh Yadav

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also condemned Yadav’s remarks, accusing the SP chief of insulting Hindu traditions. “Samajwadi Party, now becoming ‘Samaptwadi Party’ for vote bank, is constantly insulting Hindu-Sanatan culture… This has become their standard operating procedure,” Poonawalla stated.

He further invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s advocacy for cow protection and asked, “Even Mahatma Gandhi used to advocate for saving cows. Was he wrong, too?” Poonawalla also demanded an apology from the SP for allegedly disrespecting Hindu culture and making controversial remarks about historical figures. Akhilesh Yadav’s remarks have sparked a heated political debate in Uttar Pradesh, with both SP and BJP leaders exchanging sharp barbs.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad Priest Gets Life Sentence For Lover’s Murder After False Marriage Promise